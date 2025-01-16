Iwobi Urges Fulham To Move On After West Ham

Share

Alex Iwobi scored twice, but it was not enough as Fulham fell 3-2 to West Ham in a London Derby. This is already the Super Eagles forward’s most prolific campaign in the Premier League as he has now scored seven goals.

However, Iwobi said Fulham were disappointed not to have got a result in this London Derby. “We’re all disappointed the way we lost the game, just mistakes,” he told Fulham TV. “Had we not made the mistakes, we would have won it.

“But then there’s a game around the corner and so we cannot dwell on it, so we dust ourselves and go again. “We created so many chances and hit the post twice, but if you don’t defend as a team, you get punished in the Premier League.”

Fulham are ninth in the standings with 30 points from 21 matches. They are away to Leicester on Saturday and Iwobi said his team will be gunning for victory.

