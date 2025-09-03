Iwobi, Simon, Others Join Ekong In Eagles Camp

The Super Eagles’ camp in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State is gathering steam ahead of their World Cup qualifiers, with several key players now on the ground. Alex Iwobi, Calvin Bassey, Fisayo DeleBashiru, Ola Aina, Bright Osayi-Samuel, Moses Simon, Chidozie Awaziem, Adebayo Adeleye, Benjamin Fredericks, William Troost-Ekong, Bruno Onyemaechi, Wilfred Ndidi, and Frank Onyeka all reported for duty yesterday.

Team captain, William Troost-Ekong, Amas Obasogie, and Felix Agu, were some of the early arrivals and have since been joined by a solid group of both home-based and foreign-based stars.

Goalkeeper Stanley Nwabali was still expected in camp as of press time yesterday. The Eagles will hold their first training session at the main bowl of the Godswill Akpabio Stadium, Uyo, by 6pm today, as preparations officially kick off for the all-important fixtures.