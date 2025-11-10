Super Eagles midfielder Alex Iwobi has shared a video showing the condition of the hotel provided for the team ahead of their 2026 FIFA World Cup African play-off match in Morocco against Gabon.

New Telegraph reports that the Confederation of African Football (CAF) usually arranges hotels for participating nations, but the Nigerian team are complaining about the accommodation.

However, national associations, including the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), can raise complaints and request alternative accommodations if necessary.

This is not the first time Nigerian players have expressed dissatisfaction with lodging during international tournaments.

Earlier this year, Super Falcons captain Rasheedat Ajibade criticised the rooms provided by CAF during the Women’s Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco.

The Super Eagles are scheduled to face Gabon in the African play-off in Morocco on November 13 as they aim to secure a spot in the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

As of the time of filing this report, CAF and the NFF have yet to issue a statement regarding the video.