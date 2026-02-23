Iwobi Scores In Fulham Win, Onuachu Hits Sixth Consecutive Goal

Super Eagles stars, Paul Onuachu, and Alex Iwobi were in fine form for their respective clubs yesterday, delivering decisive performances in Turkey and England.

Onuachu extended his remarkable scoring streak to six consecutive matches as Trabzonspor defeated Gaziantep FK 2-1 in a Turkish Super Lig encounter. Gaziantep took the lead in the 22nd minute through Mohamed Bayo, but Trabzonspor responded almost immediately, with Felipe Augusto levelling the scores two minutes later.

Onuachu then struck the winner three minutes before the half-hour mark, sealing all three points for the Black Sea Storm. The goal was his 35th for Trabzonspor, moving him up to fifth among the club’s highest-scoring foreign players in history.

The victory keeps Trabzonspor third in the Super Lig table with 48 points as they continue their push for a strong finish to the season. In England, Iwobi produced a goal and an assist to inspire Fulham F.C. to a 3-1 win over Sunderland A.F.C. in a Premier League clash.

The Nigerian midfielder delivered the corner that led to Fulham’s opening goal in the 54th minute before putting the game beyond doubt in the 85th minute, finishing off a swift counter-attack to make it 3-1.

Iwobi now has two goals and two assists in the league this season and was rewarded with a rating of 8.1 by statistics platform Soccerway. Compatriot Calvin Bassey featured for the entire duration of the match, while Samuel Chukwueze missed the fixture due to a calf injury.