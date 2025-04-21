Iwobi Scores, In Chelsea Win As Wolves Stun Floundering United

Share

Alex Iwobi netted his ninth goal of the season, but it wasn’t enough as Fulham fell 2-1 to Chelsea in a thrilling London derby at Craven Cottage.

The Super Eagles midfielder opened the scoring in the 20th minute with a composed left-foot finish after a slick move from the hosts.

Fulham had earlier seen a goal ruled out by VAR. Chelsea struck back late, with Tyrique George equalizing in the 83rd minute after a defensive slip.

Then, Pedro Neto sealed the win for the Blues with a stunning strike in stoppage time. Despite Iwobi’s strong showing, Fulham remain mid-table while Chelsea push on in their Champions League chase.

Meanwhile, struggling Manchester United returned to type as Pablo Sarabia curled home a brilliant 77th-minute free-kick to secure a fifth straight top-flight win for Wolves for the first time since 1970 and end any lingering fears of relegation.

United’s performance could not have been in greater contrast to their thrilling efforts in midweek against Lyon.

They have now lost 15 games this season, more than last term and their worst since 1989-90, when they lost on 16 occasions.

Ruben Amorim’s team can now add Wolves to Crystal Palace, Brighton, Bournemouth, Newcastle and Nottingham Forest as teams that have come to Old Trafford since the Portuguese took charge in November and left with maximum points.

United have now taken nine points from their past 10 Premier League games. The only teams they have beaten in that period are Leicester and Ipswich, who are both in the bottom three.

