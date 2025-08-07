Iwobi Picks AFCON Over Fulham

Super Eagles midfielder Alex Iwobi has made it clear that he will represent Nigeria at the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), even though the tournament will take place in December when the Premier League is in full swing The AFCON is usually held in January or February, but it was moved to December this time because of the busy football calendar leading up to the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

This change means the competition will now clash with league schedules across Europe, including the English Premier League. Clubs like Fulham, who have several African players including Iwobi and his Super Eagles teammate Calvin Bassey, will be affected.

Many clubs may be reluctant to release their players at such a crucial stage of the season, but FIFA rules state that national teams have the right to call up players for international tournaments like AFCON. Speaking about the situation, Iwobi said there’s no doubt about his decision.

“With all due respect to Fulham, I want to go to the AFCON,” he told The Guardian. “It’s not easy having to choose, but I’m proud to represent my country.” Nigeria finished second at the last AFCON after losing the final to Cote d’Ivoire, and Iwobi is determined to help the team do better this time and go for the gold.