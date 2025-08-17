Iwobi Optimistic Of European Competition After Draw Against Brighton

Charles Ogundiya

Super Eagles midfielder, Alex Iwobi, is optimistic of playing European football with Fulham at the end of the 2025/2026 English Premier League season after picking a 1-1 draw against Brighton in their opening game of the season yesterday.

Iwobi, who played 66 minutes of the game before departing the pitch for Adama Traore said all players’ target is to play in Europe.

The Nigerian international is no stranger to European competition, having featured in the UEFA Europa League during his time at Arsenal, where he famously scored in the final against Chelsea.

“Everyone wants to play in Europe,” Iwobi told The Standard.

“I’ve played in Europe before and want to experience it again. Everyone was pleased with last season, but that was just a stepping stone. The target now is to finish in the top 10 again and hopefully qualify for the Europa Conference League. That’s the aim for this season.”

Fulham, also completed with another Super Eagles’ star, Calvin Bassey, who played the whole 90 minutes of the game scored the equaliser through substitute Rodrigo Muniz during the added time to share the spoils after Matt O’Riley had given the home side the lead in the 55th minute from the penalty spot.