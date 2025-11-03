Iwobi: More After Historic 300 Milestone

Moving to Fulham created one huge opportunity for Alexander Chuka Iwobi to walk out on the shadows of his legendary uncle, Austin ‘Jay Jay’ Okocha, at least, in England where October 25, 2025 crowned him as the first Nigerian to play 300 games in the Premiership.

Attaining the 300 mark put Iwobi ahead of Shola Ameobi whose time was 298 games. It also bettered the number of games played by other greats like Nwankwo Kanu, Yakubu Aiyegbeni, Mikel Obi, Okocha and Joseph Yobo.

There is every reason for Nigerians to celebrate one of their own, a player who after featuring for England as Under-16, Under-17 and Under-18, remembered his roots and has not looked back ever since. The disturbing social media attacks that followed his red card at the 2021 African Nations Cup did not force him to quit the senior national team.

Remarkably, Iwobi made this record at St. James Park, against Newcastle United, the same ground where he emerged as the Nigerian with the Most Minutes Played in the Premier League, on April 6, 2024. There really must be something about the name James. The nickname Jay Jay came from a senior uncle, James, who played football before Austin. After the original James, another uncle, Emma adopted the nickname Jay Jay, before Austin popularised it as a nickname.

Emma and Austin Okocha played for the Eagles before their nephew. Born in Lagos, Alex left for Turkey before travelling to England as a four-year-old. His father, Chuka Iwobi, known for his time at P and T Vasco Da Gama, Enugu and Femo Scorpions, Eruwa, did not stop the boy from dancing with the round leather. From Hale End Academy, Alex began quite early, joining Rippleway FC.

The growth was smooth. From the Youth Team of Arsenal, he made his Premier League debut, on October 31, 2015 against Swansea, replacing Mesut Ozil. When Iwobi scored a first Premier League goal, it was against Everton, a team he would later join from Arsenal. With Arsenal, laurels came. In 2017, he became an FA Cup winner, followed by the Community Shield. Everton was not an empty journey.

The award of Player’s Player of the Season was his trophy in the 2022/2023 season. Nigerians will continue to applaud Iwobi, who grew up in the midst of grandparents and uncles with chains of degrees but got their support in pursuit of his dream. Grandfather, Chief Charles Chuka Iwobi, an engineer, made sure he watched his grandson, dragging with him, grannie Iwobi. Iwobi’s 300 matches show should also signal more hard work.

At a time when the Super Eagles are preparing for a last ditch effort at securing a 2026 World Cup ticket, all eyes will be on him to hold the midfield together. A player whose goal against Zambia in Uyo confirmed Eagles ticket to the 2018 World Cup would be glad to grace another Mundial after missing Qatar 2022. Before the 2026 World Cup, there is the African Cup of Nations, billed for Morocco next month.

That will serve as a World Cup rehearsal. Family tradition shows that North Africa is a lucky ground. Emma Okocha won bronze with the Eagles at the Algiers’90 African Nations Cup. Austin improved on that record with the trophy and a gold medal at Tunisia 1994. He won a silver medal at Nigeria/Ghana 2000, a bronze at Mali 2002 and two more bronze medals, Tunisia 1994 and Egypt 2006. Alex is yet to touch gold. He has a bronze medal from Egypt 2019 and silver from Cote d’Ivoire 2023.

Beyond football, the Fulham star has gained fame as a philanthropist. At Yuletide 2024, he brought joy to many homes, with gifts of food and clothing. That aligns with his Roman Catholic values of giving out to those in need as part of Service to mankind. His music side came from his grandparents who met at a dance in London 74 years ago. He has two singles, ‘Don’t Shoot’, released in June 2024 and ‘Luv’, which came out in October 2024.

The Iwobi elders composed many hymns for the Roman Catholic Mission, Enugu. Aunt, Oby, was married to Gbubemi Amanoritse, better known for his hot album, ‘Amas Grill’. With 100 appearances at Arsenal, 123 games for Everton and 77 for Fulham to take his total to 300 on October 25, 2025, expectations are high for more records to be broken as a Super Eagle.

The first task is to use experience in England to push for a second World Cup appearance. At 29, Iwobi is one of the senior Eagles players. He debuted on October 8, 2015 in the 2-0 defeat of DR Congo, in a friendly decided in Vise, Belgium. There is still a lot to be achieved. Nigerians want to see the national team qualify for the 2026 World Cup.

To miss two consecutive tournaments is neither good for the players, or their supporters. Chuka Iwobi bears the nickname, ‘Mehalla’, after the Egyptian side that tormented Enugu Rangers in 1975. After reversing a 3-1 first leg win with a 3-0 annihilation of the Egyptian, the name Mehalla stuck. Like Rangers, we want to see Eagles’ opponents run into ‘wahala’ as Alex Iwobi and team mates fight to give the senior national team a place at the next World Cup.