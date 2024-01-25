Iwobi Defends Team’s Run Amid Goal Concerns

Super Eagles midfielder Alex Iwobi, has responded to criticism from Nigerian fans regarding coach Jose Peseiro’s tactical approach in AFCON 2023.

Despite concerns about goal- scoring, Iwobi defended Peseiro’s tactics, emphasising their effectiveness in securing victories. Acknowledging that goals might not be flowing as expected, Iwobi expressed confidence that the team would improve in the later stages of the competition.

The former Arsenal player defended the tactics, asserting that they have been effective for the team’s current progress, and urged fans to be patient with the 2013 AFCON champions.

He added: “The tactics used against Guinea-Bissau were good; it was the same f o r m a t i o n against the Ivory Coast, and at the end of the day, the tactics work together, so we will just continue to use it as long as we win. As long as you win, any tactical approach does not matter.”