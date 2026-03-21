Iwobi Can Make Difference As Fulham Host Burnley

Super Eagles midfielder, Alex Iwobi, will be expected to play a key role when Fulham host Burnley at Craven Cottage this weekend, with the Whites aiming to return to winning ways. Marco Silva’s men head into the encounter as favourites despite a patchy run of results in recent weeks.

Fulham have struggled for consistency, alternating between wins and defeats, but remain the stronger side on paper against a Burnley team battling near the bottom of the table.

The London club showed defensive resilience in their goalless outing at the City Ground last weekend, although their lack of cutting edge in attack remains a concern, having failed to score in three consecutive matches across all competitions.

With their European hopes fading, Silva will be keen to keep his squad motivated in the closing stages of the season, and a home clash against struggling opposition presents an ideal opportunity to regain momentum.

Burnley, under Scott Parker, have endured a difficult campaign, with defensive lapses continuing to undermine their performances.

They were fortunate to escape with a draw against Bournemouth in their last outing, relying heavily on last-ditch defending.

Their away form has offered little encouragement, with just one win in recent trips, although they have enjoyed success in previous visits to Craven Cottage. However, the absence of key players has weakened their chances of maintaining that record.

Fulham will look to exploit Burnley’s defensive vulnerabilities, and much could depend on the influence of Iwobi in midfield.

The Nigerian international has been among the brighter sparks for the Whites in recent weeks, contributing important goals and bringing energy to their attacking play.

His ability to drive forward from midfield and link up play could prove decisive against a Burnley side that has struggled to cope with similar threats this season.