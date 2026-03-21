Iwobi, Bassey Shine As Fulham Thrashes Burnley 3-1

Nigeria’s Alex Iwobi and Calvin Bassey pulled off commendable performances as Fulham came from a goal down to throunce Burnley 3-1 at Craven Cottage on Saturday night.

The first half had offered little in terms of clear-cut chances, though Fulham showed flashes of attacking intent.

Alex Iwobi, on the other hand, was lively in midfield, linking play effectively and driving his side forward.

Despite their efforts, it was Wilson who remained Fulham’s most persistent threat, testing Martin Dubravka on several occasions from distance, but a goalless interval felt a fair reflection of proceedings.

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Burnley struck first on the hour mark. Lyle Foster’s low first-time cross found Zian Flemming in space inside the box, and the striker guided a right-footed finish into the net to give the visitors an unexpected lead.

Fulham responded almost immediately. A Sander Berge cross into the box caused Dubravka an unexpected problem; the goalkeeper fumbled the ball under pressure from King, who reacted quickest to tap home from close range. The comeback was completed in 73 minutes.

The comeback was completed in 73 minutes. King turned provider, threading the ball into Wilson’s path on the right, and the Welshman cut inside before driving a powerful left-footed effort past Dubravka at the near post.

At the back, Calvin Bassey provided composure and physicality, making key interventions to ensure Burnley were unable to mount a response as Fulham took control of the contest.

Fulham then wrapped up the points in stoppage time after Raul Jimenez was fouled in behind by Josh Laurent, after a brilliant pass was played across to him by Samuel Chukwueze. Laurent’s reckless challenge earned him both a penalty concession and a straight red card.