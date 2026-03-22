Iwobi, Bassey, Chukwueze Power Fulham To Win Against Burnley

Three Super Eagles stars, Alex Iwobi, Calvin Bassey and Samuel Chukwueze, were all in action on Saturday as English Premier League side, Fulham, defeated Burnley 3-1, boosting their European hopes as they fought back to beat Premier League rival at Craven Cottage.

Iwobi and Bassey, who have both been invited for the friendly games against Iran and Jordan later this month started the game while Chukwueze, also part of the upcoming games came into the fray in the second half, replacing Oscar Bobb in the 62nd minute of the game.

A rather uninspiring affair was sparked into life when Burnley forward Zian Flemming swept home Lyle Foster’s cross on the hour mark. But Fulham scored two goals in the space of six minutes to turn the match around.

First teenage midfielder Josh King levelled the contest with his first league goal for the Cottagers, after Burnley keeper Martin Dubravka had been unable to collect Sander Berge’s speculative delivery into the penalty area.

Then Wales midfielder Harry Wilson put Marco Silva’s side in control of the encounter, cutting in off the right and firing a low left-footed effort into the bottom right corner past Dubravka for his 10th Premier League goal of the season.

Substitute Raul Jimenez rounded off the scoring late on for the hosts from the penalty spot after Josh Laurent was sent off for a foul on the Mexico international.

The result lifts Fulham from 12th to eighth in the table on 44 points, while Burnley remain in 19th on 20 points, nine points from safety.