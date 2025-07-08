Iwo Princes Denounce ‘Impostors’, Defend Oluwo Against Allegations Over Royal Graveyards

A coalition of Mogajis and noble princes of Iwo, Osun State, has issued a rebuttal against a group of individuals they described as “disgruntled elements” parading themselves as representatives of the royal family, accusing them of spreading falsehoods against the Oluwo of Iwoland, Oba Abdulrosheed Adewale Akanbi.

The princes, at a press conference held on Monday at the Oluwo Palace Square in Iwo, disowned the group and labeled their recent claims, including allegations about the desecration of ancestral royal graves, as baseless, malicious, and aimed at undermining the reign of Oba Akanbi.

Reading the joint statement, Prince Wasiu Hammed Modunle, Mogaji of Modunle ruling house, asserted that those making the claims are neither true princes nor qualified to speak on behalf of the royal family of Iwo.

“We are not unaware of a few youths parading themselves as spokespeople for Iwo princes. “We state unequivocally that they have no right or recognition to do so. Their allegations against our king are frivolous and a deliberate attempt to blackmail Oba Akanbi,” he said.