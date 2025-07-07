Iwo Princes Defend Oluwo Against Allegations Over Royal Graveyards

A coalition of Mogajis and noble princes of Iwo, Osun State, has issued a strong rebuttal against a group of individuals they described as “disgruntled elements” parading themselves as representatives of the royal family, accusing them of spreading falsehoods against the Oluwo of Iwoland, Oba Abdulrosheed Adewale Akanbi.

The princes, at a press conference held on Monday at the Oluwo Palace Square in Iwo, disowned the group and labeled their recent claims, including allegations about the desecration of ancestral royal graves, as baseless, malicious, and aimed at undermining the reign of Oba Akanbi.

Reading the joint statement, Prince Wasiu Hammed Modunle, Mogaji of Modunle ruling house, asserted that those making the claims are neither true princes nor qualified to speak on behalf of the royal family of Iwo.

“We are not unaware of a few youths parading themselves as spokespeople for Iwo princes. We state unequivocally that they have no right or recognition to do so. Their allegations against our king are frivolous and a deliberate attempt to blackmail Oba Akanbi,” he said.

On the controversial claim that the remains of past Oluwos were relocated or tampered with, the princes explained that upon his ascension, Oba Akanbi invited royal family members to help identify the neglected graveyards of past kings.

According to them, the graves, then in poor condition and surrounded by fetish items, were later renovated and tiled by the monarch.

“There was no trace of graves behind the old palace when Oba Akanbi ascended the throne. In fact, it was he who called on the princes to help locate them. The identified ones were in a dilapidated state. Tadese’s grave, the most recent, was marked with old blocks. Oluwo renovated them with dignity. There was never a time the remains were moved,” the statement clarified.

They further issued a 48-hour ultimatum to one Adedoja Sarafa Osunwo, demanding that he provide evidence to back his claim of relocation of royal remains or face legal consequences.

The princes described the accusers as individuals acting on behalf of rivals who lost the race to the throne and who have since turned to smear campaigns to discredit the traditional ruler.

“They want a king they can manipulate as they did in the past—to seize lands, issue illegal commands, and act with impunity under the cover of traditional authority. But Oba Akanbi has modernized the institution and made it a service-oriented one. That is what they cannot accept,” the statement added.

They went on to challenge the accusers to present any graveyards they personally maintained prior to Oba Akanbi’s reign, insisting that many of the supposed blue-blood critics could not even identify their own family lineage in Iwo’s royal heritage.

“Our king transformed both the palace and the graves of past monarchs. Before his reign, these graves were like refuse dumps. Now, they are tiled, fenced, and dignified. Those shouting today should show us what they have done to preserve their own legacies,” the statement continued.

The princes also addressed criticisms regarding the use of the title “Alaafin” by the Oluwo, stating that the term is not exclusive to any one Yoruba town but rather denotes one appointed by God to rule from the palace, in line with the tradition of divine kingship across Yorubaland.

They urged the media and the public to verify their information from the palace rather than roadside press briefings held in dilapidated buildings. “An outsider cannot pick a person from the street and present them as a prince. We, the original princes, know ourselves,” they declared.

In a final swipe, the statement described the accusers as “rabble-rousers and perpetual failures” who, despite multiple failed attempts to discredit Oba Akanbi, continue to parade falsehoods while begging for relevance behind closed doors.

“We tender our apology to our paramount ruler for this briefing. He had always advised us not to respond to scavengers paid to malign his reign. But in his absence on an official trip to Abuja, we saw the need to defend our collective heritage” the statement noted.

Ends