IWM: Leadway Health HMO Champions Women’s Health

The Leadway Health HMO has reinforced its commitment to women’s health by launching a series of impactful initiatives designed to promote wellness, preventive care, and accessibility to quality healthcare services for women.

The programme is in recognition of International Women’s Month this March.

Leadway Health HMO’s commitment is borne out of the need to address the often-neglected health needs of women which are further complicated by societal and economic constraints in their roles within families, communities, and workplaces.

The organisation is determined to change this narrative by prioritising preventive healthcare, raising awareness about key health concerns, and ensuring that women have access to affordable and comprehensive medical services.

Commenting on the initiatives outlined for commemorating Women’s Month, MD/CEO, Leadway Health HMO, Dr. Tokunbo Alli said, “At Leadway Health HMO, we recognise that women’s health is the foundation of a thriving society.

This International Women’s Month, we are taking proactive steps to empower women with the knowledge, resources, and access they need to prioritize their well-being.”

“This initiative is more than just a campaign; it is a call to action for women to make their health a priority. Through education, accessibility, and affordability, we hope to inspire a culture of proactive and preventive healthcare among Nigerian women,” added Tokunbo.

Building on this commitment, Leadway Health HMO is rolling out several impactful initiatives to promote women’s health.

Throughout March, Leadway Health HMO will offer complimentary health screenings for critical health conditions, including breast cancer, cervical and ovarian cancer as well as hormonal panels, with a special focus on raising awareness and early detection for women.

