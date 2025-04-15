Iweka Commends Non-Indigenes Over Peace In Communities

Share

The Chairman of the Anambra State Traditional Rulers Council and Monarch of Obosi Community in Idemili North Local Government Area, Igwe Chidubem Iweka II, has commended the Association of Non-Indigenes in Anambra State (ANIAS) for its contributions towards peace and security in the State.

Igwe Iweka also urged non-indigenes in the State to remain law-abiding and continue to relate peacefully with their host communities, assuring them of continued collaboration and support.

He made the commendation at the Government House, Awka, shortly after a joint meeting between the State government and leaders of communities across Anambra.

The monarch emphasized that the cordial relationship between non-indigenes and host communities is vital for combating insecurity and promoting unity in the State.

Earlier, the President of ANIAS, Prince Chigozie Nweke, congratulated Igwe Iweka on his appointment as Chairman of the Traditional Rulers Council.

He expressed optimism that his leadership would positively impact the socio-economic development of Anambra State.

“We congratulate you on your recent appointment as the Chairman of Traditional Rulers in the state, and we extend our hands of fellowship to your esteemed office to ensure peaceful coexistence among us and the host communities,” Nweke stated.

He also highlighted the association’s ongoing efforts in data collection and registration of non-indigenes across communities, adding that ANIAS has been working closely with Town Unions to profile its members and identify perpetrators of crime and criminality in the State.

Nweke further commended Governor Charles Soludo for fostering synergy between the traditional institutions and Town Union leaderships, noting that the collaboration has enhanced community development and security efforts across Anambra.

