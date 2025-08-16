Iweala, Edun Harp On Integrating Nigeria Into Global Trade Value Chain

Director-General of the World Trade Organization, Dr. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, and the Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Mr Wale Edun, have reaffirmed their commitment to integrating Nigeria into global value chains to optimise digital trade.

The duo, in a statement issued by the Director of Information in the ministry, Mohammed Manga, recognised the private sector as a key driver of competitiveness, resilience and shared prosperity.

The former finance minister visited Edun in his office to advance a shared agenda for trade-led growth, investment, and inclusive development.

During the meeting, Edun highlighted Nigeria’s recent macroeconomic stabilisation, from a stronger naira and easing inflation to ratings upgrades from Fitch and Moody’s — as the foundation for sustained growth. He outlined a strategy built on export diversification, private-sector investment, and human capital development aimed at achieving 7% GDP growth.

Dr. Okonjo-Iweala commended the reforms, noting their potential to restore investor confidence and open new market opportunities under the AfCFTA. She urged Nigeria to accelerate job creation, expand exports, and strengthen safety nets and energy security to ensure growth translates into improved living standards. The meeting marks a crucial step towards a brighter economic future for Nigeria.