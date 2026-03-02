Iwe Left Enduring Legacies As MOUAU VC, Says Nto

The immediate past Vice-Chancellor of Michael Okpara University of Agriculture, Umudike (MOUAU) Prof Maduebibisi Iwe has been described as a cerebral academic and astute administrator who left enduring legacies during his five year tenure.

In an emotional tribute to Prof Iwe as he formally handed over to a new leadership on Friday, the Director of Agribusiness Incubation Centre in the university, Dr Philips Nto, said Iwe’s transformative leadership ensured infrastructural revolution, academic excellence, social stability and peace in the campus.

According to him, Prof Maduebibisi Iwe became the first vice-chancellor of MOUAU to secure the certificate of occupancy of the institution after more than 30 years in existence in addition to commencing work on the permanent site.

According to Dr. Philips Nto, the outgone vice-chancellor, championed the renewal programme within the campus, strengthened academic excellence, and put a stop to factionalisation and internal squabbles among the staff.

He noted that whereas Prof Iwe inherited more than 100 court cases against the university, mostly from disgruntled and marginalised staff over promotion matters, he ensured that all were settled, thus bringing about peace and harmony among staff and management.

He was particularly impressed that Iwe employed diplomacy in the handling of staff welfare as against high handedness, which often alienated a section of the university’s community. He said even in his relationship with the governing council, Iwe chose peace against confrontation and always put the interest of the university above his personal inclination.