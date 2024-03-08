IWD2024: Women Urged Not To See Selves In Competition With Men

Women and young ladies in Nigeria have been cautioned not to equate themselves in any way with men, saying women are supposed to be a helpmeet to their husbands.

The admonition was given on Friday in Ilorin, the Kwara State capital, by Speakers at a formal discourse organised to mark this year’s International Women’s Day (IWD).

Rather, they asked women to know their self-worth and be self-confident.

The speakers, who have excelled in their chosen fields of endeavour, added that women were not created to be in competition with the men folks.

The theme of this year’s IWD is ‘inspiring inclusion’.

The programme was organised by MALhub in partnership with Plat Technologies Limited, Ilorin Innovation Hub and Fairshop.

“Women should know their worth. We are not created to be men’s competitors. We should learn how to respect both genders with our dignity intact,” they added.

The speakers are Mrs Juliet Ronke Hawalani, Mrs Kayode Joy, Hajarat Abiodun Alli and Ayokanmi Angel.

Contributing, Mrs Hawalani said: “Men love women who can bring value to the table in career progression. In your pursuit of being a successful woman, have empathy.”

Miss Abiodun urged young ladies to “blow your trumpet, be multi-faceted, be confident and build a team, not a competition”, adding that women should always “welcome healthy competition and constructive criticisms.”

On her part, Mrs Kayode said: “My mom has been part of my success story, counselling them to “try to be a rich wife and surround yourselves with right mentorship. Women should monetise their knowledge and expertise.

“The best gift a woman can give herself is to keep investing in herself. Don’t have an envious mindset towards your fellow women.”

The Managing Director of MALhub, Kamaldeen Kehinde and Co-founder, Abubakar Sodiq, said the organisation would soon launch a women-focused programme to empower women in technology for them to be self-reliant.