IWD: Zamfara First Lady Reaffirms Commitment To Strengthening Support For Women

The First Lady of Zamfara State, Huriyya Dauda Lawal, has reaffirmed her commitment to promoting the welfare, empowerment, and advancement of women across the state as the world commemorates International Women’s Day 2026.

This was contained in a statement signed by the Press Secretary to the Governor’s Wife, Rabi Yusuf. In the message marking the global celebration observed annually on March 8, the First Lady noted that this year’s theme, “Give To Gain,” highlights the importance of investing in women through access to resources, education, and mentorship to build stronger families, communities, and a more equitable society.

“The First Lady stated that women remain central to the stability and development of society, playing vital roles in nurturing families, strengthening communities, and contributing to economic and social growth. She emphasized that empowering women is not only a moral responsibility but also a practical investment that benefits society as a whole,” the statement read.

According to Her Excellency, when women are supported with opportunities, skills, and the right environment to thrive, they become strong agents of progress and positive change within their communities. She further assured that her office will increase its efforts toward initiatives that support women and girls, particularly in the areas of health, education, economic empowerment, skills development, and social welfare.

The First Lady also called on government institutions, development partners, traditional and religious leaders, as well as the private sector, to work collectively toward creating an enabling environment where women and girls can realize their full potential.

As the world marks International Women’s Day, the Governor’s Wife encouraged women across the state to remain resilient and continue contributing meaningfully to the development and progress of Zamfara State.

She also urged women to seize the remaining days of Ramadan to offer prayers for peace, stability, and prosperity in Zamfara State and Nigeria as a whole.