IWD: Zambian Leader In Nigeria For Landmark Women’s Conference

Zambia’s Vice President, Mutale Nalumango, has arrived in Nigeria to participate in the highly anticipated 2025 International Women’s Day (IWD) Conference, hosted by Access Bank.

The prestigious event will convene an influential assembly of women leaders, policymakers, and advocates from across Africa and beyond.

At the invitation of Access Bank, Nalumango will serve as the Special Guest of Honour, delivering a keynote goodwill message at the conference themed.

“Accelerate Action, Inspiring Generations!” The event aims to ignite transformative discussions on women’s empowerment, leadership, and economic inclusion, emphasising the urgency of bridging gender gaps in key sectors.

The conference will showcase distinguished speakers from business, politics, and social development, addressing both challenges and opportunities that shape the future of women in leadership.

Nalumango’s speech is expected to highlight strategic pathways to accelerate gender equality and expand economic opportunities for women.

“Empowering women goes beyond conversations—it demands real action,” Nalumango stated ahead of the event. “We must create pathways for young women to rise, lead, and transform their communities.”

Access Bank’s annual IWD Conference has become a cornerstone for advancing gender equity, celebrating women’s achievements while tackling systemic barriers.

This year’s gathering will feature panel discussions, networking sessions, and interactive workshops led by some of the most influential voices in gender advocacy, business, and governance.

Expressing enthusiasm over Nalumango’s participation, an Access Bank spokesperson lauded her as a beacon of resilience and leadership.

“Her presence will undoubtedly inspire countless women to take bold steps in their careers and communities. She embodies the impact of empowered leadership.”

With global momentum intensifying around gender parity, this year’s IWD Conference is poised to drive actionable policy recommendations and initiatives that will empower women not only in Nigeria but across the African continent.

