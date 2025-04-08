IWD: Women Still Pushing For Gender Equality

Share

The International Women’s Day 2025 was marked with enthusiasm and purpose, as Nigerian women rallied behind the global theme: ‘Accelerate Action’ to push for gender equality and empowerment. DEBORAH OCHENI report

A cross the country, women’s groups organized various events, including conferences, and public talks to raise awareness about the challenges women face and to celebrate their achievements in various fields.

In Abuja, public seminars, exhibitions, and panel discussions were held to highlight women’s successes and address the systemic obstacles that still need to be overcome.

These events showcased the achievements of Nigerian women in various fields, from innovative start-ups and community initiatives to key positions in government.

The celebrations also highlighted the importance of education in empowering women and girls, especally those in rural areas.

Akpabio’s declaration

In one of the events, President of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio who joined in celebrating Nigerian women, emphasized the importance of hearing the voices of the female folks.

According to Akpabìo, their perspectives and contributions are crucial to the country’s development. He highlighted the need for greater representation and participation of women in decision-making processes.

“Nigerian women have long faced challenges in making their voices heard, from social and cultural barriers to economic and political exclusion.

“The tenth senate under my leadership is pro-women. We pledge to visit and support all gender equality bills which suffered many rejections in previous senates. We are proposing special seats and it will become a reality.

We must make this happen because the voices of our women must be heard. “Today, I stand before you as an advocate for women’s rights, and I will remain so until my last breath,” Akpabio affirmed.

Akpabio’s declaration serves as a reminder of the importance of promoting gender equality and empowering women to take on leadership roles.

He emphasized the importance of women’s representation and their crucial role in the development of the nation, stating that a lack of female participation in politics is a missed opportunity for progress.

“We must ensure that all women, especially those in leadership positions, are treated with dignity and respect, and we will not stand for any form of abuse or exploitation,” he declared.

Ministerial scorecard

In the course of the celebration, the Federal Government of Nigeria has identified four critical dimensions of challenges confronting Nigerian women.

Minister of Women’s Affairs, Imaan Sulaiman-Ibrahim listed the four dimensions of challenges facing Nigerian women as follows: the legal and policy framework, economic empowerment, gender-based violence and social norms, political representation and leadership.

“There are four dimensions to the issues that continue to confront us. First, the legal and policy framework. While Nigeria has made significant progress in enacting gender-responsive laws such as the Violence Against Persons (Prohibition) Act (VAPP) and the Child Rights Act, full implementation remains a challenge,” she said.

The Minister noted that so far, only 35 states have domesticated the VAPP Act, while 34 states have adopted the Child Rights Act. “It’s a step in the right direction but not yet enough.

We need full compliance, effective enforcement, and accountability to ensure that the rights enshrined in these laws are a lived reality for every Nigerian woman and girl.

“Second is economic empowerment. Women drive Nigeria’s informal economy, owning 41% of Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs).

However, access to finance, markets, and digital literacy remains a barrier to scaling their businesses. More than 94% of women still lack access to formal credit despite their proven ability to reinvest in their families and communities.

“We must close the gender financing gap, expand opportunities in trade, technology, and digital skills, and provide structured support for women entrepreneurs.

Under the Nigeria for Women Project Scale Up project, which we just commenced, we will be reaching a minimum of 4.5 million women nationwide to bridge the gap.

“The third is gender-based violence and social norms. Over 30% of Nigerian women aged 15-49 have experienced physical violence, and one in four girls has been sexually abused before age 18.

We recently witnessed the tragic deaths of Emrich Effanga in Cross River State and Mutiat Sholola in Ogun State; the heartbreaking case of the 24-year-old Salome Adaidu, killed in Nasarawa State; the Mother of 6, whose husband allegedly poured petrol on her and set her ablaze in Anambra State; and the woman whose fingers were chopped off by her supposed boyfriend in Dei-Dei Community, Federal Capital Territory, amongst others.

State of emergency

“These are stark reminders of the urgent need to sustain the declaration of the state of emergency on gender-based violence embarked upon in 2020 by the Nigeria’s Governors Forum in the wake of high number of such cases in the midst of lockdown of COVID-19.

“These are not isolated incidents, but part of a larger pattern of violence that must be decisively addressed.

Harmful traditional practices such as child marriage and female genital mutilation (FGM) persist, with Nigeria ranking third globally in child marriage prevalence – a statistic that should alarm us all.

The Ministry remains unwavering in its commitment to strengthening survivorcentered services, and we are pushing for the review of the Child Rights Act and the VAPP Act, and creatg safe spaces across the country.

This is not just a women’s issue; it is a national crisis that undermines our collective development. “Fourth is political representation and leadership. Women remain vastly underrepresented in decision-making spaces.

In our 10th National Assembly, only 4 out of 109 Senators and 17 out of 360 House of Representatives members are women, with 15 states lacking any female representation.

This stark imbalance is not reflective of a progressive democracy. We must accelerate efforts toward political inclusion, ensuring that women have a seat at the table – not as tokens, but as equal partners in governance and development, ” she said.

Gender solidarity

Minister of Art, Culture, Tourism and Creative Economy, Hannatu Musa Musawa also joined the global community to celebrate International Women’s Day.

The Minister extended her warmest greetings to all Nigerian women, celebrating their strength, resilience, and creativity, and acknowledging the vital role they play in shaping society.

“The theme for this year’s celebration is “Invest in Women. Accelerate Action”. It emphasizes the call to action, urging individuals, organizations, and communities to invest in women and accelerate progress towards a more equitable world.

It also highlights the need to address the systemic barriers and biases that women face and to create opportunities for women to participate fully in all aspects of life,” she said.

Similarly, the Nigeria Association of Women Journalists (NAWOJ) FCT in Collaboration with the Wives of FCT Traditional Rulers Association in Abuja organized an event to co,memorate the Internatìnal Women’s Day Celebration aimed at amplifying the voices of rural women.

At the event, stakeholders, including civil society organizations, rural women themselves, and well-meaning nigerians, converged to discuss the challenges facing rural women and the need to empower them to take their rightful place in decision-making spaces.

The Chairperson of NAWOJ FCT Chapter, Bassey Ita Ikpang, emphasized the importance of empowering rural women to participate in decisionmaking spaces. “Rural women are the backbone of our communities, and their voices must be heard,” she said.

“We must create opportunities for them to participate in decision-making processes and ensure that their concerns are addressed.”

Focal point

“The theme for this year’s celebration is Accelerate Action but our event is tagged “Amplifying the Voices of Rural Women”, and I am particularly delighted that we are gathering today to highlight and bring to the forefront the voices of rural women – women whose contributions, struggles, and aspirations are often overlooked.

“These women form the backbone of our societies, yet their stories are frequently left unheard. It is our duty, as members of the media, to ensure that their voices are amplified and their experiences are brought into the light,” ste said.

Overall, the International Women’s Day 2025 was a celebration of Nigerian women’s resilience, determination, and achievements.

It was also a call to action, urging policymakers, community leaders, and individuals to accelerate progress towards gender equality and women’s empowerment.

