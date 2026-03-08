IWD: Women Indispensable In Nigerian Democracy – ADC

The African Democratic Congress (ADC) said Nigeria women are indispensable in the nation’s future democracy.

The party in a statement by the National Publicity Secretary Mallam Bolaji Abdullahi, to mark 2026 International Women’s Day (IWD) celebration, said this is because women carry enormous responsibilities in their homes, communities, and workplaces.

“Any political movement that is serious about building a better country must recognise and harness this strength,” ADC stated.

The party said it recognises the importance of women in nation building hence they are part of the structures that guide the party and shape its decisions.

“In the ADC, women are leaders,” it added, disclosing that it is the only political party in Nigeria whose constitution reserves 40 percent of all party positions at all levels to women.

“The composition of our National Working Committee reflects a deliberate commitment to ensuring that women are not pushed to the margins of politics, but are actively involved in leadership and decision-making.

“For the ADC, women are partners in nation-building,” the party stated.

It regretted that a nation of over two hundred million people could not reach its full potential because half of its population remains underrepresented in political leadership.

“Nigeria’s democracy will only become stronger when its institutions reflect the strength, talent, and diversity of its people,” ADC said.

The party therefore reaffirmed its commitment to building a political culture where women are empowered to lead and participate fully in shaping the future of the country, and called on more Nigerian women to join it in the effort to build a more inclusive nation.

“Because when Nigerian women rise, our entire nation rises with them,” ADC declared.