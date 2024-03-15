IWD: Women have a lot of roles in making Nigeria better

Stakeholders have called on Nigerian women to contribute significantly, mostly from the family unit in pulling Nigeria out of the current socioeconomic and security challenges currently plaguing the nation. They made this known in Ikeja, Lagos last Friday, at the 2024 International Women’s Day (IWD) Conference, organised by Women N Media with support from ‘Natures Gentle Touch, a Recare Company’ Fan Milk, Lasena Water, Viju, Rite, Nigerian Breweries, Arise News, Vanguard, among others. The conference with theme ‘Building A 21st Century Woman In Every Ramifications Of Life,’ brought together the who is who in both public and private sector to highlight important roles women have been playing towards the development of the nation while encouraging the womenfolk to do more with a view to move the country forward, particularly against the background of the economic challenges making majority of Nigerians to lose hope in the future of the country.

IWD

The IWD, commemorated on March 8 is a global day celebrating the social, economic, cultural, and political achievements of women. The day also marks a call to action for accelerating gender parity. Among the stakeholders that harped on how contribution from women can turn the table with a view to sanitise the country are Mrs Bukola Ladoja, wife of the former Governor of Oyo State, Macintosh Chimeziri, an educational psychologist/counsellor and public speaker, the Convener, Set Free Crusade Network Ministry, Pastor Dolly Igbinosa, the President of Women N Media, Dr. Princess Lilian Chinyere Odumosu and the Secretary General of UNIPGC Mission Africa, Amb. (Dr.) Roseline Adedoyin Amangbo, among others. While highlighting the roles women can play to make Nigeria better, Mrs Ladoja, who is also the president and founder of Reading Awareness Society for Development in Africa, said women were created by God to be family keepers.

Importance of family

According to her, every nation begins with the family and talking about who is Nigeria; she reasoned that Nigeria is a conglomeration of various family units. “If I and my family are contributing to the image of Nigeria, I am more or less the chief executive officer (CEO) of that family because I am the homemaker. “It’s is in the summation of every family that we see in Nigeria. There is nothing like Nigeria without the various families. I’m saying that women are the ones who will help build Nigeria. “By the time everyone gets it right at home, Nigeria will get it right. By the time we address all these loopholes in our children and ourselves, things will be better in the country,” she reasoned. According to Mrs Ladoja, although most Nigerians tend to blame challenges experienced in the country on the leaders, “the problems in Nigeria are about us and should not be blamed on any leader. “What is the percentage of the leaders we are putting all the blame on compared to the Nigerian population,” she questioned? On the contrary, the president/ founder of Reading Awareness Society for Development in Africa affirmed: “Nigeria is Nigeria because I’m Nigeria. Nigeria is good if I’m good. Nigeria is bad if I’m bad.” Consequently, Mrs. Ladoja reasoned the women have a lot of roles in making Nigeria better and directed: “We should go ahead and make things work as well as get the children prepared for future responsibilities, get things right now because Nigeria is going through a lot of challenges. “We can solve the problem of the nation as a woman. If we want Nigeria to be better, women should add their own value.”

Visionary

However, as the country joined other nations to celebrate the IWD, Mrs. Ladoja urged Nigerian women to be visionary and resilient. Besides, she said they must make up their mind on what they want to achieve. Citing the example of how that worked for her, Mrs. Ladoja noted that she practiced journalism for less than a year or two before she moved into private practice. “I only did my journalism for less than a year or two. I immediately went into private practice and my first project was the legendary people of Oyo State which took me almost everywhere in the Southwest if not Nigeria. “I was interviewing people to put in those books. What I did was, I first made sure my husband and children understood the nature of my work because it’s very important. Another way I did this is that anytime I came back I brought stories. They wanted to listen to my stories. I would tell them who I met with, and how interesting the interviews were. They were journalists with me so they would want me to go and bring back stories.

“I intentionally carried them along, they were part of my project and it’s not like they didn’t know what I was doing. If they were not carried along they would be bored and it would cause a gap between me and my family. “When your family is interested and they give you more time to do it, the sky is your limit as a woman journalist,” she added. Speaking in the same vein, the Secretary General of UNIPGC Mission Africa, Amb (Dr.) Roseline Adedoyin Amangbo, in a speech titled: ‘Building a 21st Century Women In Every Ramifications Of Life’, said while the main function of women in households are the transmission and implementation of cultural values, principles and beliefs to their children, women’s position in society focus on human growth, social justice and influencing political reforms. Not only these, there are others like building them to be caregivers, conscious farmers, educators, and entrepreneurs.

The society

According to her, women develop humans from their homes. “So, through the development of humans, we develop the society” she added. She reasoned that the development of the 21st Century cannot be complete without looking at the feminist aspect of it. Through feminism, Amangbo said: “We proffer women’s solutions to the government so that our lives are better.” She, however, pointed out that women should be encouraged to be leaders in fields such as arts, politics, economics and technology. “It is true that women should be empowered and should be independent. But also, we need the men to work with us, to accomplish our noble goals for the society that we live in.”

On the pay gap existing between men and women, Amangbo said: “We need strategies in companies, corporate organisations that will consider us, so that we can give more and earn this wage that we have been deprived of.” According to her, women still need to be exposed to more education, enlightenment programmes on various empowerment programmes, kinds of economic programmes that would make them economically independent of the man such that they can be more relevant at home and in the society, especially in the area of child survival. She pointed out that men should not be isolated in this effort to build the 21st Century woman by enlightening them against the act of chauvinism.

“Chauvinism doesn’t necessarily involve an underlying hatred or disgust for females.” According to her, chauvinism stems from a sense that males are superior to females and belief women are naturally weaker, less intelligent, or otherwise less able in some capacity compared to men.

Convener

On her part, the convener of the programme, Dr Odumosu, who is the National President, Women N Media, said this year’s IWD is an opportunity to “celebrate ourselves as women that have been striving hard in the society, most especially to celebrate ourselves as journalists also.” “Today is our day and we are all women so we just need to celebrate ourselves,” she added