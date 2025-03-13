IWD: Women Empowerment Critical To Our Growth –Wema Bank MD

Share

The Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Wema Bank, Moruf Oseni, has reaffirmed the bank’s dedication to accelerating action for women’s empowerment, gender inclusion, and equality.

Speaking at the Wema Bank International Women’s Day 2025 Event in Lagos, Oseni emphasized the bank’s long-standing commitment to empowering women.

“We walk the talk when it comes to women empowerment,” he stated. Oseni said the bank’s women-focused proposition, SARA by Wema, which was launched in 2019 and has enabled the bank to provide financial services to over 400,000 unbanked women, disburse N75 billion in low-interest loans, and create over 900 jobs for women.

According to him, the bank has provided market access for 3,000 women, connecting them with over 135,000 customers and generating over $4 million in sales.

He said: “The mission of empowering lives is deeply rooted in our identity as Wema Bank. From its inception in 1945 to the present, we have carried on the mission of empowering our people.

“A lot has changed in the last 8 decades, but one thing that has remained constant is our commitment to inclusion, empowerment and support for women.”

