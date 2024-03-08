IWD: Women Are Pillars Of Society – Akinterinwa

…Appoint more women into govt- NAWOJ charges Aiyedatiwa

A governorship aspirant on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the forthcoming governorship election in Ondo State, Hon. Wale Akinterinwa has hailed women in the state, describing them as special companions to men.

He described them as mothers and builders of homes and the society at large, saying their contributions to the success of society cannot be overlooked

In his message to mark this year’s International Women’s Day, Akinterinwa said as pillars of the home, women hold a special place, which if well harnessed by political leaders, will ensure a peaceful and prosperous world.

According to him, “Any responsible man would know that women hold a special place in the homes and the society in general. They are the builders of the home and the pillars that hold the home in place.

“Their role and contributions to the nation’s building cannot be overlooked. We know and understand their importance and we are prepared to work together with women to ensure a prosperous and peaceful Ondo State.”

Meanwhile, the State chapter of Nigeria Associations of Women Journalists, (NAWOJ) has called on Governor Lucky Orimisan Aiyedatiwa to include more women in his administration to promote gender equality, fairness and inclusion.

In a statement jointly signed by the state chairperson, Comrade Tola Gbadamosi and state Secretary, Comrade Oluwatosin Ighoteguono, Ondo NAWOJ posited that gender diversity in leadership promotes better innovation and governance.

The association noted that democracy cannot be completely entrenched until women are included in the electoral process and governance.

The association urged the government and relevant stakeholders to ensure that the Economic disparities which persist between men and women globally is phased out by making commitments to promote gender equality and economic inclusion.

It also stressed the need for the government to as a matter of urgency expand childcare places for working parents and support private members’ bills to make changes to employment laws to favour womenfolk.

The association also suggested that there must be women’s economic empowerment, recruiting, retaining and developing female talent, helping women and girls make informed decisions about their health, involving women and girls in sustainable agriculture and food security as well as providing women and girls with access to quality education and training.

It condemned discrimination against women, calling on all organizations, groups, and individuals to play their part in the community, at the workplace and at home to ensure women are adequately included in the decision-making process.