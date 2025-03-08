IWD: Wike Seeks Women’s Support For Tinubu’s Govt

Share

Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Minister, Nyesom Wike, has used the occasion of this year’s celebration of International Women’s Day (IWD) to seek the support of women in Abuja, noting that they are reliable pillars.

In an official statement signed by his Senior Special Assistant on Public Communication and Social Media, Lere Olayinka, the Minister said that women’s role at home and in the society are invaluable, making them worthy to be celebrated.

The Minister noted, “As pillars of our homes and considering their roles in our society, they are worthy to be celebrated.”

While expressing appreciation to women, especially those in the FCT, for what he described as their unique roles, he urged them to continue to work for the success of President Bola Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda.

He said, ” as the FCT Minister, women will always get their deserved recognition and positioning.”

He stressed that women are custodian of men and children, noting that their roles in the management and sustenance of the family institution, which is the basic unit in any society, are forever appreciated.

He said; “To our women in the FCT, starting from the Minister of State for FCT, Dr. Mahmoud Mariya, and the first female Head of Service, Grace Adayilo, today gives us the opportunity to say we are grateful for the impact you make.

“For us, we will keep doing our best to make life more meaningful, especially for the women who are undoubtedly, the pillars of our homes.”

