IWD: WEMA Bank Disburses N11m To 131 Women

Wema Bank has disbursed N11 million to 131 women across Nigeria in celebration of the International Women’s Month draw of the 5-for-5 Promo.

The highly anticipated draw took place on Friday, March 21 in Aba, Abia State. Congratulating the lucky winners, the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of the bank, Moruf Oseni reiterated the bank’s commitment to empowering women to thrive in all aspects of their lives.

Oseni said: “Wema Bank was founded on the precept of empowerment. Since 1945, we have carried on this legacy, promoting financial inclusion for the indigenous people of Nigeria and empowering our people with the resources they need to thrive.

But for us, this journey has not been a one size fits all. “In recognition of the gap that exists in gender equality, we have been intentional about creating tailored opportunities for women through our women-focused proposition, SARA by Wema, and our vast range of customised solutions and initiatives designed for women.

“We have simply leveraged the 5-for-5 Promo as one more way of supporting our women, this women’s month. For us, it’s all about impact, and we are delighted to have put smiles on the faces of Nigerian women from all across the country. That is the joy for us.”

