IWD: We Walk The Talk When It Comes To Women Empowerment – Oseni

Share

The Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Wema Bank, Moruf Oseni, has reaffirmed the bank’s dedication to accelerating action for women empowerment, gender inclusion, and equality.

Speaking at the Wema Bank International Women’s Day 2025 Event in Lagos, Oseni emphasized the bank’s long-standing commitment to empowering women.

“We walk the talk when it comes to women empowerment,” he stated.

Oseni noted the bank’s women-focused proposition, SARA by Wema, launched in 2019, which has enabled the bank to provide financial services to over 400,000 unbanked women, disburse N75 billion in low-interest loans, and create over 900 jobs for women.

According to him, the bank has provided market access for 3,000 women, connecting them with over 135,000 customers and generating over $4 million in sales.

He said: “The mission of empowering lives is one that is deeply rooted in our identity as Wema Bank. From inception in 1945 to present, we have carried on the mission of empowering our people.

“A lot has changed in the last 8 decades but one thing that has remained constant is our commitment to inclusion, empowerment and support for women.

“As a Bank, we recognise the gender equality gap that exists globally, and we understand the need for a tailored approach to addressing this challenge.

“This is why we launched our women-focused proposition, SARA by Wema, in 2019, and why we continue to take intentional steps towards empowering women.

“We walk the talk when it comes to women empowerment and today, we are gathered here to not only celebrate the exceptional impact we have made in empowering women for 8 decades, but more importantly, raising the right conversations and driving the right actions as we look ahead to a future of much greater possibilities.

“Wema Bank has supported women since 1945 and we celebrate our 80 years anniversary come May 2nd, 2025, we are more driven than ever to continue empowering women and building a future where women thrive, where equity is the norm, and where equality and empowerment are not just ideals but realities.”

The event, themed “Harnessing Innovation & Technology To Accelerate Financial Inclusion for Women,” brought together iconic women from diverse fields to discuss the importance of innovative approaches to promoting financial inclusion for women.

Chairman of Wema Bank, Oluwayemisi Olorunshola, emphasized the bank’s role in promoting the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) towards global gender equality.

“As the first female Chairman of Wema Bank, my career is a testament to the impact that can be generated and the change that can be achieved, when individuals and corporations take decisive steps to accelerate action for women empowerment.”

The event featured a panel session moderated by Media Personality and TV Presenter, Olive Emodi, with panelists including Nneka Okekearu, Director of the Enterprise Development Centre of Pan-Atlantic University; Solape Akinpelu, CEO of Harvest; and Tochi Ginigeme, Lead Deal Matchmaking at Impact Investors Foundation.

Other highlights of the event included the Women Network’s graduation ceremony of the Big Sister Programme Cohort 2, special performances across music and poetry, and the HeForShe 2025 Awards, which recognized outstanding male employees of Wema Bank who have made significant contributions to accelerating action towards women empowerment.

Share

Please follow and like us:

Share this: Facebook

X

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Threads

Email

