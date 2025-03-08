IWD: We Need Women At Forefront Of Dev’t – Abbas

Share

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Tajudeen Abbas, has emphasised the need to empower women right from childhood, saying they are critical to the development of any nation.

He, therefore, called for their deployment at the forefront when executing developmental projects and programmes.

Abbas said he has been leading campaigns for the protection of girl child and the inclusion of women in politics and governance in Nigeria due to their critical roles in the society.

The Speaker, in his message commemorating the 2025 International Women’s Day, themed ‘Accelerate Action, ’ listed some of his numerous efforts towards elevating women in the polity.

Part of the efforts, he noted, is the proposal for special seats for women in the National Assembly and the state Houses of Assembly, among other gender bills that are being considered by the House Committee on Constitution Review.

“Today, I congratulate the female folk as the world celebrates International Women’s Day. Indeed, the theme – Accelerate Action – is apt. It is long overdue to walk the talk.

“We must all collectively agree that women are critical stakeholders in any community. They are building homes, nurturing children, and breaking political, academic, professional, and other socioeconomic barriers.

“I have been at the forefront of campaigns and advocacy for women’s inclusion in matters of public interest because I believe in girl-power.

“This is also why we now have two committees dedicated to women in the House: the Committee on Women Affairs and Social Development and the Committee on Women in Parliament.

“This is also why we have more women in my office who have been excelling in executing their assigned responsibilities,” he said.

The Speaker stated that the 10th House, under his leadership and in line with the Legislative Agenda, will continue to pursue causes that seek to empower and include women in the efforts to create a better Nigeria.

Share

Please follow and like us:

Share this: Facebook

X

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Threads

Email

