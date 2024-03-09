IWD: WARDC Tasks Govts On Protection Of Women, Girls

…urges National Assembly to revisit 5 gender bills

As Nigeria joined the global community to mark the 2024 International Women’s Day (IWD), a not-for-profit organisation, Women Advocates Research and Documentation Centre (WARDC), has called on governments at all levels to uphold the constitution and protect the lives of Nigerian women.

WARDC urged governments to end long-standing conflicts in Nigeria, saying women in and out of Internally Displaced Persons (IDP) camps must be protected from all forms of violations and inhumane treatment.

Also, WARDC has urged the National Assembly to revisit the five gender bills so as to enshrine the rights of women and improve their representation in politics and governance in the country.

These are contained in a statement to commemorate the IWD signed by the Co-founder of WARDC, Dr Abiola Akiyode–Afolabi.

IWD is marked globally on March 8 to celebrate the achievements of women and to promote gender parity.

The theme of the 2024 IWD is “Invest in Women, Accelerate Progress.”

Highlighting some challenges facing womenfolk in Nigeria, the co-founder of WARDC, stated that a few days ago, gunmen abducted about 200 women and girls from IDP camps in Gamboru Ngala near Nigeria’s border with Cameroon and Chad. “We condemn the inability of the government to protect the citizens of Nigeria.

With continued conflict in Nigeria, women and girls remain at the brunt of the crisis. Women and girls are violated and turned into sex slaves by bandits.”

Akiyode–Afolabi lamented that in a situation where 34 states have now domesticated the VAPP Act, it is crucial to now provide budgets that cater for the inclusion of women and to implement the VAPP Act as well.

WARDC, a non-governmental organisation, focuses on combating human rights abuse against women, gender-based violence, child abuse, gender equality, and justice for women and girls in Nigeria.

For a country where women make up almost 50 per cent of the population, Akiyode–Afolabi lamented that there is an unfortunate imbalance in access to opportunities for women.

She highlighted details showing the marginalisation of women, saying, “In Nigeria’s Senate, there are only four women out of 109 senators. In the House of Representatives, the situation is as dire- there are 14 women of 360 representatives. The situation is glaring: there is very poor inclusion of women in politics and governance.”

Similarly, at the State Assemblies, she noted that women have only 4.7 per cent of seats. Overall/ 15 states in Nigeria do not have any women in parliament.”

Highlighting the 2023 Women, Peace and Security (WPS) report, she stated that Nigeria ranked 162 out of 177 countries, which means that Nigeria is the 16th worst country to live in as a woman.

The index also showed that Nigeria is one of the five countries with the worst political violence targeting women.

However, with the celebration of the IWD, Akiyode-Afolabi stated that it has become imperative to drop the statistics presenting the country in a bad light.

For instance, she stated that “Despite the passage of the 2015 VAPP Act, Sexual and Gender-based Violence (SGBV) has been on the increase in Nigeria, especially since the COVID-19 lockdown. The statistics on Gender-based Violence (GBV), which includes physical, mental, and economic abuse are startling. Nigeria has approximately 20 million survivors, representing 10 per cent of survivors worldwide.”

“Nigeria also has the 3rd highest incidence of Female Genital Mutilation (FGM) worldwide. Akiyode- Afolabi stated, adding, “There is an urgent need to drop these numbers.”

“As we celebrate all Nigerian girls, adolescents and women who, in the face of daunting obstacles, continue to brave up and show up in business, governance and politics, sports, education, leadership and much more, the IWD affords us another opportunity to X-ray the huge gender gap in Nigeria,” she said.