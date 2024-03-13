IWD: Verve Card Distributes Free Food Items to Customers

Leading payment card and digital token brand, Verve, recently celebrated women by rewarding Verve card holders with free bags of rice and vegetable oil. In line with this year’s International Women’s Day (IWD) celebration, the event, which embraced the theme – “Inspire Inclusion” – emphasising the importance of motivating others to understand, value, and prioritize the inclusion of women in all aspects of life, saw attendees enjoying exciting activities such as a dance competition and tic-tactoe game.

According to a press release, among the lucky cardholders selected as winners of the free bags of rice and vegetable oil were, Chike Precious, Shittu Abosede, Rita Showunmi, and Uzodimma Richard. Commenting on the initiative, Cherry Eromosele, Executive Vice President, Group Marketing, and Corporate Communications, Interswitch Group, stating that Verve believes in empowering and celebrating women every day.

“In recognition of the prevailing economic challenges in Nigeria, including inflation and supply chain disruptions, Verve has taken a proactive step to address the needs of its community. “Acknowledging the pivotal role that women play as primary caregivers and providers in their households, particularly during these trying times, Verve has chosen to offer tangible support. With women often bearing the responsibility of ensuring food security for their families, the gesture of providing essential items like bags of rice and vegetable oil serves as a meaningful form of assistance.