IWD: Unsung Heroes in the Nigerian Entertainment Industry

It’s another year of celebrating the remarkable impact of women in the Nigerian Entertainment Industry as the world gears up to commemorate the 2026 International Women’s Day (IWD).

This year’s campaign theme, tagged “Give to Gain,” reminds us all of the invaluable contribution of Nigerian women in advancing the culture and tradition in the country, which has helped to shape and preserve societal values and collective identities.

However, it is important to clearly state here that there are many unsung heroes and influential women in the entertainment industry who have made remarkable contributions to its growth and development.

Despite their impact and continued efforts to shape the industry, many of these women have not received the recognition and accolades they truly deserve.

In celebration of this special occasion, New Telegraph also want to use the opportunity to draw attention to the Nigerian Entertainment Industry by discussing the underrated women and icons who should be celebrated more for their achievements in the Nigerian entertainment industry.

Top 12 Women Shaping The Future Of Nigerian Entertainment Industry

New Telegraph celebrates the icons whose talent has shaped the entertainment industry. This top 10 list of female making waves in the entertainment industry honours the incredible women who have broken barriers and laid the groundwork for the next generation of African creatives.”

Toyin Lawani

Toyin Lawani is a Nigerian fashion designer, entrepreneur, stylist, and reality TV star who has imprinted her name in the hall of fame in the Nigerian entertainment industry through fashion.

Fondly called the “King of Fashion”, Toyin Lawani is known for her bold creativity and business acumen. She is the founder of Tiannah’s Empire, a multi-faceted company specialising in fashion, beauty, and lifestyle.

Born on March 1, 1982, Toyin is one of Nigeria’s top celebrity stylists, designing outfits for Nollywood stars, musicians, and public figures. Her fashion brand houses multiple businesses, including Tiannah Styling, Tiannah’s Beauty, and Tiannah’s Photography.

Apart from featuring on Real Housewives of Lagos, Toyin is exemplified because of her unique and dramatic fashion sense, often making headlines with her avant-garde designs.

She has established multiple successful businesses across fashion, beauty, and hospitality, and she is the author of The Business Mogul’s Guide, which has inspired young entrepreneurs and won awards.

Throughout her years of hard work and dedication, she has bagged so many awards, including Best Fashion Designer of the Year, City People Awards, Stylist of the Year, Nigeria Entertainment Awards, and Most Influential Entrepreneur on various fashion and business platforms.

The 43-year-old stylist has pushed the boundaries of fashion in Nollywood, music, and celebrity culture with her bold and unconventional styles that have influenced red carpet and entertainment fashion.

Her designs have been featured in music videos, movies, and high-profile events, which promote African creativity through her fashion academy.

Kaffy Shafau-Ameh

Nigerian dancer, choreographer, dance instructor and fitness coach, Kafayat Shafau-Ameh, popularly known as Kaffy, is one of the underrated personalities in the entertainment industry who has contributed her wealth of wisdom through dance to pave the way for Nigeria across the world.

Born June 30, 1980, Kaffy is credited with revolutionising the dance industry in Nigeria and elevating professional dance as a respected career.

In 2016, Kaffy led her dance group to break the Guinness World Record (GWR) for the longest dance marathon (55 hours, 40 minutes), and she has worked with artists like P-Square, D’banj, Tiwa Savage, Burna Boy, and Wizkid, bringing high-energy performances to the national and international stages.

Aside from being a dancer, Kaffy is also the author of a book titled Alajota: The King’s Gift, sharing her journey and inspiring young creatives.

She has, over the years, helped dancers gain recognition, turning dance into a viable and profitable career both in the Nigerian music and movie industry.

Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie

Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie is another powerful female entertainment icon who has contributed her quota to the growth and development of Nigeria through her works of art.

Born September 15, 1977, Chimamanda is an award-winning Nigerian writer, feminist, and public speaker known for her impactful storytelling and advocacy for gender equality.

While primarily a literary figure, her work has significantly influenced the entertainment industry through film adaptations, global pop culture, and thought-provoking narratives.

Chimamanda is one prominent figure who ought to be celebrated more often due to her hard work and achievements, which include being the author of best-selling books such as Purple Hibiscus, Half of a Yellow Sun, Americanah, and We Should All Be Feminists.

Omoni Oboli

Omoni Oboli is a Nigerian actress, scriptwriter, filmmaker and director. Oboli studied at the New York Film Academy and has written several screenplays; starred in and directed lots of comedy movies.

Born on April 22nd, 1978, Omoni began her movie career with her first movie role in Bitter Encounter in 1996, where she played a secretary. Her next movie role was Shame. She then went on to play the lead female character in three major movies: Not My Will, Destined To Die and Another Campus Tale.

In 2015, Omoni was awarded the Sun Nollywood “Personality of the Year”. She has directed several movies, such as Being Mrs Elliott, The First Lady, Wives on Strike, and Okafor’s Law.

The 47-year-old actress set up a charity organisation, “The Omoni Oboli Foundation”, to use her celebrity status to bring relief to the plight of the less privileged women and children of Nigerian society.

The foundation has been able to embark on several projects, which include, but are not limited to, the feeding of street children in Lagos.

Omawumi Boma Megbele-Yussuf

Omawumi is a Nigerian singer-songwriter and actress of Itsekiri ethnicity who gained prominence as the 2007 runner-up of West African Idols, a reality TV show, which is part of the Idols franchise.

Her second album, Lasso of Truth, was reported to be a commercial success in Nigeria, and she has numerous on-stage performances with musicians.

In September 2008, Omawumi released her debut single “In The Music” off her debut album Wonderwoman, which was released on 11 November 2009.

Even before Omawumi made her official debut in the world of make-believe, she had always incorporated the element of visual demonstration and dramatic elements into her music videos, which in turn, deemed her worthy of being a thespian and the movie roles that came her way.

She kick-started her music career with a role on stage in the 2009 edition of the V-Monologues, a literary work geared toward portraying the plights and struggles of women in Nigeria. She subsequently went on to score a role in Olurumbi, a Yoruba indigenous folktale and musical.

She made her screen debut in 2010 with the high-budget AMAA award-winning film, Inale. A Nigerian musical drama hosting an array of actors within Nollywood and Hollywood.

She made her second appearance alongside Ice Prince in the Ghanaian movie titled “House of Gold” produced by Yvonne Nelson and directed by Pascal Amanfo in 2013.

In 2019, she leapt to venture into movie production as she joined forces with Waje to collaborate on a film project as co-producers.

Yemi Alade

Yemi Alade is one of Africa’s most influential and successful artists, known for her energetic performances, powerful vocals, and unique Afrocentric style.

She gained international fame with her 2014 hit song Johnny, which became a continental anthem. Over the years, she has consistently delivered hit songs, expanded the reach of African music, and made significant contributions to the entertainment industry.

Yemi Alade has released multiple successful albums, including King of Queens (2014), Mama Africa (2016), Woman of Steel (2019), and African Baddie (2022).

She became the first female African artist to reach 100 million views on YouTube with Johnny, and she has worked with global superstars like Beyoncé (The Lion King: The Gift album), Angelique Kidjo, Rick Ross, and Sauti Sol and has also won the MTV Africa Music Award (Best Female, 2015 & 2016). Multiple nominations at the BET Awards, MOBO Awards, and AFRIMA.

Yemi Alade fit into the list of unsung heroes and powerful women who ought to be celebrated more in the entertainment industry, as she has toured extensively across Africa, Europe, and the United States (US), headlining major concerts and festivals and was recognised as one of the top female artists in Africa by Forbes Africa.

She was appointed as a Goodwill Ambassador for the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), advocating for sustainable development and women’s empowerment. She actively supports initiatives that promote gender equality and education in Africa.

The 34-year-old singer has inspired and paved the way for female artists in a male-dominated industry, proving that women can achieve international success in Afrobeats through her music and public image.

Bukky Wright

Bukky Wright is a veteran Nigerian actress, entrepreneur, and politician known for her outstanding contributions to Nollywood, yet she has not been celebrated for her undeniable mark in the Nigerian movie industry.

With a career spanning decades, she has played diverse roles in both Yoruba and English-language films, making her one of the most respected figures in the industry.

Born March 31, 1967, Bukky Wright has starred in numerous Nollywood films, including Saworoide, Abeni, Omotara Johnson, and Iyore. She is known for her versatility.

Bukky has, over the years, bagged many awards, such as Best Actress at the African Movie Academy Awards (AMAA) and Nollywood Movies Awards.

She also ventured into politics, advocating for better representation of the entertainment industry in governance.

The 57-year-old actress has played a major role in elevating Yoruba-language films by helping them gain national and international recognition.

As a veteran actress, she has mentored and inspired many young Nollywood actors and filmmakers and successfully transitioned from indigenous films to mainstream Nollywood, paving the way for more Yoruba actors to gain widespread recognition.

Tiwa Savage

Nigerian Award-Winning Afrobeats singer, songwriter and actress Tiwatope Savage, popularly known as Tiwa Savage, is one of the forces to reckon with in the Nigerian music industry.

Born in Isale Eko on February 5, 1980, Tiwa Savage, inspired by the growth of the Nigerian music industry, moved back to Nigeria after her education in the United Kingdom (UK).

She began her music career doing backup vocals for artists such as George Michael and Mary J. Blige and was later signed with Mavin Records in 2012.

Following her hard work, dedication and sacrifice, Tiwa Savage is one celebrity that should be celebrated more due to her contributions to the Nigerian music scene and numerous awards and nominations.

Sola Sobowale

The first on our list is veteran Nollywood actress known for her role in the blockbuster movie, “King of Boys”, Sola Sobowale is one of the underrated entertainment industry icons who brings her powerful A-Game to every of her performances in Nollywood.

Born on December 26, 1965, the prolific actress, scriptwriter, and producer has a career spanning over three decades and has become one of the most respected and beloved but underrated in the industry.

Throughout her years in the movie industry, Sola Sobowale has gained massive fame for her role as “Toyin Tomato” in the 2001 hit TV series Super Story: Oh Father! Oh Daughter!

From 2018 to 2021, Sobowale, who played the role of Eniola Salami, made history in the critically acclaimed movie King of Boys, which cemented her status as a Nollywood icon. She also reprised the role in King of Boys: The Return of the King, Nigeria’s first Netflix Original series.

She won the award for Best Actress in a Leading Role at the AMVCA (2019) for King of Boys. She has also received multiple industry awards for her outstanding performances and has been featured in international productions, including the Bollywood-Nollywood collaboration film Namaste Wahala (2021).

Her work in King of Boys helped set a new standard for high-quality storytelling in Nigerian cinema, traditions, values, and societal issues, preserving cultural heritage through film.

Sola Sobowale remains a Nollywood legend, consistently delivering unforgettable performances and contributing to the growth of the Nigerian film industry.

Bimbo Ademoye

Bimbo Ademoye is a Nigerian actress, producer and content creator. She won Best Actress in a comedy TV series at the 2023 Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards for her role in the film Selina.

Bimbo Ademoye’s acting career began in 2014 when she was cast in the short film “Where Talent Lies”. The film received accolades from the Africa International Film Festival.

In a 2018 compilation by Premium Times Newspaper, she was listed as one of five actors who were predicted to have a successful career before the end of the year.

In April 2018, she co-starred with Stella Damasus in “Gone”, which was directed by Daniel Ademinokan. Ademoye described working with Damasus as a motivating moment in her career.

At the 2018 City People Movie Awards, she was nominated for Revelation of the Year, Best New Actress and Best Upcoming Actress. Ademoye has been described as a celebrity style icon by several media outlets.