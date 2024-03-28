IWD: Unilever Nigeria Pledges Support For Women-driven Policies

As part of efforts aimed at driving inclusion in the workplace, Unilever Nigeria has held a panel discussion session themed: “Equity is” to celebrate International Women’s Day (IWD). The event, which was held in Lagos recently brought together leading career women, experts, and advocates to discuss the importance of equity in achieving gender equality.

It served as an opportunity to reinforce the company’s unwavering support for more women driven initiatives and policies. Declaring the event open, the Managing Director, Unilever Nigeria, Tim Klein benne, stated that Unilever Nigeria as a company remained steadfast in its dedication to advancing gender equity and empowering women in the workplace, marketplace, and community.

“Through various initiatives and partnerships, we would continue to support the advancement of women in the workplace. We believe strongly in playing our part in building a more equitable society by championing initiatives that foster diversity, inclusion, and equal opportunities for all,” he said. Speaking at the panel session, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Wakanow Nigeria, Adenike Macaulay, explained that women must be ready to support one another to engender inclusion in the workplace and society. She said: “We must be intentional in our support for the next woman. As women, we have to be our cheerleaders.

We need to give every woman a voice.” Other members of the panel discussion, the Head of Trade at the Royal Danish Consulate General, Jette Bjerrum, Marketing Head, Beauty and Wellbeing, and Personal Care, Unilever Nigeria, Oiza Gyang and Executive Assistant, Human Resources Director, Unilever West Africa, and 3P Specialist Opemipo Oyejola, alluded to the fact that the journey to achieving equity for the female gender is a continuous one. Everyone must be a part of it to make it a reality for every woman.