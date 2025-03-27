IWD: Unilever Nigeria Drives Action For Gender Inclusion, Empowerment

Share

As part of efforts to drive workplace inclusion, Unilever Nigeria hosted the 2025 International Women’s Day IWD) celebration on both of its sites in Oregun and Agbara.

The event brought together professionals and advocates to discuss the importance of diverse and inclusive leadership. It reinforced Unilever Nigeria’s commitment to fostering a culture where women thrive and contribute meaningfully across all sectors.

Welcoming the women to the celebration, the Managing Director of Unilever Nigeria, Tobi Adeniyi, reaffirmed the company’s dedication to championing gender equality and creating an inclusive workplace.

He stated: “At Unilever, we walk the talk when it comes to inclusion and equity. There is no doubt that having women in leadership and key roles leads to a healthier and more productive workplace, therefore I am committed to taking necessary action that helps our organization continually shape an ecosystem where everyone has the opportunity to thrive.”

During the panel discussion themed “Accelerating Action Through Empowering Experiences,” the National Finance Director of Unilever Nigeria, Folake Ogundipe, emphasised the need for businesses to actively champion diversity and inclusion and applauded Unilever’s dedication to policies that ensure equal opportunities and actions.

In her contribution, Ibukun Oyejide, Group CFO of Access Bank PLC, underscored the importance of financial independence and leadership development for women.

