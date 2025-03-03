IWD: UBA Celebrates Women With Month-Long Initiatives In March

Share

Africa’s Global Bank, United Bank for Africa (UBA) Plc, is set to commemorate this year’s edition of the International Women’s Day with a series of strategic initiatives aimed at celebrating and empowering its womenfolk, who remain an integral part of the business.

As part of its ongoing commitment towards fostering gender equality and financial inclusion, the bank has designed some impactful programs that will address key health, social, and economic challenges while offering tailored financial solutions to support women’s growth and successes.

With the theme: ‘Accelerate Action for Her Progress’, UBA will organise a diverse range of activities in the month of March, including a Webinar Series, Trivia Challenges, Business Series Live Event, Discount Offerings on Cards and Loans, and a CSR initiative providing care kits to secondary school children.

These activities and events underscore the bank’s dedication towards ensuring that women across the African continent and beyond, have access to financial resources, knowledge, and opportunities to help them thrive in their personal and professional lives.

The webinar series, which will be held around health & social issues, is an informative session featuring expert speakers who will be addressing critical topics affecting women’s health and well-being.

There will also be the business series live event, which is a specially curated event that will bring together successful female entrepreneurs, business leaders, and financial experts who will share and provide insights on business growth and financial management to encourage up and coming business owners.

The bank will also feature a Daily Trivia Challenge which is a fun and engaging activity to educate and reward participants on topics relating to women’s empowerment and financial literacy.

Not leaving out the growing women, the bank, through the UBA Foundation, will distribute care kits for secondary school children, aimed to cater for the growing female, and reinforcing UBA’s dedication to nurturing the next generation of women leaders.

