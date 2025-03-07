IWD: Trino Motion Pictures Reaffirms Commitment To Women’s Devt

Share

Lagos-based film production company, Trino Motion Pictures, has reaffirmed its commitment to developing and producing films that amplify women’s voices.

As part of its activities for this year’s International Women’s Day, which holds Saturday, February 8, Trino Motion Pictures unveiled plan to “celebrate the extraordinary women who bring their talent, passion, and unique perspectives to our productions, both in front of and behind the camera.”

The Managing Director of Trino Motion Pictures, Uche Okocha, underscored the significance of telling authentic stories that reflect the diverse experiences of women.

“At Trino Motion Pictures, we believe in the power of storytelling to inspire, challenge, and transform, the company noted in a statement.

“Our commitment to empowering women extends beyond the screen. We strive to create an inclusive and supportive environment where women’s voices are heard, valued, and amplified.

“From groundbreaking narratives that showcase the strength and resilience of women to fostering opportunities for female filmmakers, writers, and crew members, Trino Motion Pictures is dedicated to driving positive change within the industry,” he stated.

Okocha futher stated, “We recognize that representation matters. By telling authentic stories that reflect the diverse experiences of women, we contribute to a more equitable and inclusive society.

“This International Women’s Day, we reaffirm our pledge to: develop and produce films that centre on the stories of women, celebrating their achievements and addressing the challenges they face; providing opportunities for women to excel as directors, writers, producers, and crew members; and maintain a workplace where women feel safe, valued, and empowered to reach their full potential.

“Join Trino Motion Pictures in celebrating the remarkable women shaping our stories and world. Together, we can create a future where every woman’s voice is heard.”

