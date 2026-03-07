IWD: Transcorp Hilton Celebrates Women In Leadership 

Transcorp Hilton Abuja has joined the global community in celebrating women and their contributions to leadership and development as the world marks International Women’s Day (IWD).

The 2026 theme, “Give to Gain,” underscores the importance of supporting, empowering, and investing in women as a pathway to stronger institutions, businesses, and societies.

In a statement signed by the Communication & Marketing Manager, Public Relations & Marketing Department, Ijeoma Cassandra Osuji, and made available to journalists in Abuja on Friday, the hotel noted that it has continued to champion diversity, equity, and inclusion by creating opportunities for women to thrive in leadership roles across the hospitality industry.

At Transcorp Hilton Abuja, the commitment is reflected in the growing number of women occupying key management positions, contributing their expertise and perspectives to the hotel’s continued growth and reputation for excellence.

“Among them are Ms. Betty Aguiyi-Ironsi, the first indigenous female Commercial Director of the hotel, and Mrs. Onyinye Ajoku, Director of Rooms, alongside other female professionals who play vital roles in the hotel’s leadership and strategic direction,” the statement added.

Their presence, according to the management, demonstrates the organisation’s deliberate efforts to create opportunities for women to grow, lead, and excel within the hospitality industry.

The hotel noted that investing in women through mentorship, professional development, and recognition not only strengthens leadership but also fosters diverse perspectives and sustainable growth.

According to the management, the impact of this commitment has contributed to improved commercial performance, enhanced guest experiences, increased operational efficiency, and better engagement among team members.

“Beyond internal leadership development, the hotel also supports women through community-focused initiatives.

“One such initiative is the Business Empowerment Programme for Women, launched in 2017 under Hilton’s Travel with Purpose platform.

“The programme has trained more than 60 young women, equipping them with sewing skills, business and financial management knowledge, marketing strategies, and customer service expertise to enable them to launch their own fashion businesses.”

The initiative, the hotel said, reflects its belief that empowering women with the right skills and opportunities helps communities and local economies thrive.

“As the hotel commemorates International Women’s Day 2026, it celebrates the women whose leadership, innovation, and dedication continue to drive progress within the organisation and beyond, noting that when women are empowered to succeed, everyone stands to gain,” the statement concluded.