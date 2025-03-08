Share

As we celebrate this year’s International Women’s Day (IWD), tagged, ‘Accelerate Action,’ it is important to bring to the knowledge of our readers that there are some unsung heroes and powerful women in the entertainment industry who have contributed and still contributing to the growth and development of the industry but have not been celebrated as much as possible.

International Women’s Day, celebrated globally on March 8, reminds us of the challenges women still face in many parts of the world, emphasizing the importance of advancing gender equality and calls for positive change that advances women.

This global celebration is designed to recognise women’s impact on the global stage and their achievements without regard to national, ethnic, linguistic, cultural, economic or political.

In the mood of this special occasion, New Telegraph wants to use the opportunity to also celebrate and acknowledge the incredible contributions, passion, talent, and determination of some selected few who had, in one way or another, paved the way for future generations in the entertainment industry.

Top 10 Underrated Powerful Women In The Entertainment Industry

In celebration of this special occasion, New Telegraph will be listing out underrated women who ought to be celebrated more in the entertainment industry and their achievements.

Each of the women listed in this article, in their unique approach, used their distinct life and career journeys to put Nigeria’s entertainment sector on the global limelight while making tremendous achievements in their fields.

In no particular order, here are the top 10 underrated Nigerian women in the industry who have changed the game and are making history in the modern era.

1. Sola Sobowale

The first on our list is veteran Nollywood actress known for her role in the blockbuster movie, “King of Boys”, Sola Sobowale is one of the underrated entertainment industry icon who brings her powerful A-Game to every of her performances in Nollywood.

Born on December 26, 1965, the prolific actress, scriptwriter, and producer has a career spanning over three decades and has become one of the most respected and beloved but underrated in the industry.

Throughout her years in the movie industry, Sola Sobowale has gained massive fame for her role as “Toyin Tomato” in the 2001 hit TV series Super Story: Oh Father! Oh Daughter!

From 2018 to 2021, Sobowale, who played the role of Eniola Salami, made history in the critically acclaimed movie King of Boys, which cemented her status as a Nollywood icon. She also reprised the role in King of Boys: The Return of the King, Nigeria’s first Netflix Original series.

She won the award for Best Actress in a Leading Role at the AMVCA (2019) for King of Boys. She has also received multiple industry awards for her outstanding performances and has been featured in international productions, including the Bollywood-Nollywood collaboration film Namaste Wahala (2021).

The 59-year-old movie star is known for her versatility, often portraying strong female characters, inspiring women to embrace leadership and resilience. She has also played comedic, dramatic, and action-packed roles in films like The Wedding Party 1 & 2, Anikulapo, and The Ghost and the Tout.

Her work in King of Boys helped set a new standard for high-quality storytelling in Nigerian cinema, traditions, values, and societal issues, preserving cultural heritage through film.

Sola Sobowale remains a Nollywood legend, consistently delivering unforgettable performances and contributing to the growth of the Nigerian film industry.

2. Kaffy Shafau-Ameh

Nigerian dancer, choreographer, dance instructor and fitness coach, Kafayat Shafau-Ameh, popularly known by her stage name Kaffy, is also one of the underrated entertainment industry icons who has contributed her wealth of wisdom through dance to pave the way for Nigeria across the world.

Born June 30, 1980, Kaffy is credited with revolutionizing the dance industry in Nigeria and elevating professional dance as a respected career.

Kaffy, in 2016, led her dance group to break the Guinness World Record for the longest dance marathon (55 hours, 40 minutes) and she has worked with artists like P-Square, D’banj, Tiwa Savage, Burna Boy, and Wizkid, bringing high-energy performances to Nigerian and international stages.

She was the first Nigerian woman to establish a dance school (Kaffy Dance Academy) to train and mentor young dancers, helping them turn their passion into a profession.

The 45-year-old dancer has also bagged major entertainment awards, including The Headies, AFRIMA, and the AMVCA, in promoting dance as a form of fitness and mental well-being through her platform and workout programs.

Apart from being a dancer, Kaffy is also an author of a book titled Alajota: The King’s Gift, sharing her journey and inspiring young creatives. She helped dancers gain recognition, turning dance into a viable and profitable career.

Kaffy remains a trailblazer, proving that dance is more than entertainment; it is an art form, a career, and a movement for empowerment.

3. Bukky Wright

Bukky Wright is a veteran Nigerian actress, entrepreneur, and politician known for her outstanding contributions to Nollywood, yet she has not been celebrated as much as possible for her undeniable mark in the Nigerian movie industry.

With a career spanning decades, she has played diverse roles in both Yoruba and English-language films, making her one of the most respected figures in the industry.

Born March 31, 1967, Bukky Wright has starred in numerous Nollywood films, including Saworoide, Abeni, Omotara Johnson, and Iyore.

She is known for her versatility. Bukky has bagged many awards, such as Best Actress at the African Movie Academy Awards (AMAA) and Nollywood Movies Awards.

She also ventured into politics, advocating for better representation of the entertainment industry in governance.

The 57-year-old actress has played a major role in elevating Yoruba-language films by helping them gain national and international recognition.

As a veteran actress, she has mentored and inspired many young Nollywood actors and filmmakers and successfully transitioned from indigenous films to mainstream Nollywood, paving the way for more Yoruba actors to gain widespread recognition.

Through her political aspirations and entrepreneurial ventures, she has supported better working conditions and opportunities for actors in Nollywood.

Bukky Wright remains a legendary figure in Nollywood, known for her talent, versatility, and contributions to Yoruba and mainstream Nigerian cinema. Her impact continues to shape the industry, inspiring the next generation of filmmakers and actors.

4. Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie

Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie is another powerful female entertainment icon who has contributed her quota to the growth and development of Nigeria through her wok of art.

Born September 15, 1977, Chimamanda is an award-winning Nigerian writer, feminist, and public speaker known for her impactful storytelling and advocacy for gender equality.

While primarily a literary figure, her work has significantly influenced the entertainment industry through film adaptations, global pop culture, and thought-provoking narratives.

Chimamanda is one prominent figure who ought to be celebrated more often due to her hard work and achievements, which include the author of bestsellers like Purple Hibiscus, Half of a Yellow Sun, Americanah, and We Should All Be Feminists.

She has also won prestigious Vf awards, like the Orange Prize for Fiction, National Book Critics Circle Award, and MacArthur “Genius” Grant.

Her books have also been used in starring movies like Half of a Yellow Sun, which was adapted into a film starring Thandiwe Newton and Chiwetel Ejiofor.

Americanah was set for a TV adaptation with Lupita Nyong’o and Danai Gurira. Beyoncé featured her TED Talk We Should All Be Feminists in the song Flawless

Chimamanda have also used her medium to encourage female creatives to embrace their voices, challenging stereotypes, proving that literature and film can drive cultural change.

5. Tiwa Savage

Nigerian Award-Winning Afrobeats singer, songwriter and actress Tiwatope Savage, popularly known as Tiwa Savage, is one of the forces to reckon with in the Nigerian music industry.

Born in Isale Eko on February 5, 1980, Tiwa Savage, inspired by the growth of the Nigerian music industry, moved back to Nigeria after her education in the United Kingdom (UK).

She began her music career doing backup vocals for artists such as George Michael and Mary J. Blige and was later signed with Mavin Records in 2012.

Following her hard work, dedication and sacrifice, Tiwa Savage is one celebrity that should be celebrated more due to her contributions to the Nigerian music scene and numerous awards and nominations.

Her notable achievements include winning Best African Act at the 2018 MTV Europe Music Awards and receiving nominations for Best Album at the Nigeria Entertainment Awards, becoming the first woman to win this category, one MTV Africa Music Award, MOBO Awards, two Headies Awards, and two City People Entertainment Awards, among others.

Her impact extends beyond accolades, influencing emerging artists and earning her a place on BBC’s list of inspirational and innovative women in 2017.

In May 2020, Tiwa Savage made history once again by gracing the cover of Billboard Magazine’s first issue devoted entirely to Africa and “Temptation”.

Also, in May 2023, Tiwa Savage became the first Nigerian artist to perform at a British royal event after thrilling guests at King Charles III’s coronation concert.

Her second extended play ,Water & Garri, which blends Afrobeat with soulful R&B, was released on 20 August 2021. In March 2022, Savage announced the Water & Garri North American Tour in support of the EP.

Tiwa Savage’s latest achievement is being nominated for the 2025 Headies Awards for Best Collaboration for her song “Emotions” with Asa.

6. Tems

Another outstanding singer who has made waves in the entertainment industry but hasn’t been celebrated more in terms of her achievements is the Yoruba-born Grammy-Award Nigerian singer, songwriter and record producer, Temilade Openiyi, popularly known as Tems.

Born in Lagos Nigeria on June 11, 1995, Tems rose to prominence after being featured on Wizkid’s 2020 single “Essence”, which peaked at number 9 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart, earning her a Grammy Award nomination.

Tems’ emergence on the global scene has redefined the sound of Afrobeats, which has made a profound impact in the music industry.

With her unique voice, soulful melodies, and introspective songwriting, the music star has transcended borders, establishing herself as one of Africa’s most influential artists.

Tems’ rise to international stardom has been marked by groundbreaking milestones with numerous awards and achievements, which include becoming the first Nigerian female artist to win a Grammy for Best Melodic Rap Performance in 2023 for her collaboration on Future’s hit single, Wait for U, featuring Drake. Also, in 2025, she won another Grammy for Best African Music Performance for her song Love Me JeJe. She has also made history as the first female African-American artist to debut at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 with Wait for U. She co-wrote Lift Me Up, performed by Rihanna for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, earning prestigious nominations at the Oscars & Golden Globes. Her highly anticipated debut album, released in 2024, received critical acclaim and showcased her growth as an artist. The “love me je je “ crooner is recognized as one of the most influential emerging leaders shaping the future of music and pushing African music to the global stage. Unlike many Afrobeats artists who focus on high-energy dance rhythms,. Tems has carved a niche with her alternative R&B and soul-infused sound, bringing a fresh and diverse perspective to Nigerian music. Her success has inspired a new wave of female artists in a male-dominated industry, proving that women can lead and set records on a global scale. By collaborating with international stars like Drake, Future, and Beyoncé, Tems has solidified her position as a bridge between Afrobeats and the Western music industry. Tems is more than just an artist; she is a movement. Her achievements are not only personal victories but milestones for Nigerian and African music as a whole. With her deep, evocative sound and ever-growing influence, Tems is poised to remain a dominant force in the entertainment industry for years to come. 7. Shaffy Bello Shaffy Bello is a Nigerian actress, singer, and fashion icon known for her elegance, versatility, and powerful on-screen presence. She gained early recognition for her vocals on the 1997 hit song Love Me Jeje by Seyi Sodimu but later transitioned into acting, where she has become one of Nollywood’s most respected figures. Shaffy Bello has starred in several top Nollywood films and TV series, including Battleground, Shanty Town, Chief Daddy, Taste of Love, and When Love Happens. She is known for playing sophisticated, strong, and elegant characters, setting a new standard for female roles in Nollywood. Recognized for her contribution to Nollywood and her influence in the fashion and entertainment industries, the movie star has bagged the award for Best Actress in a Supporting Role at the Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards (AMVCA). Featured on the hit song Love Me Jeje (1997), which remains a classic in Nigerian music. Her transition from music to acting paved the way for other entertainers to explore multiple career paths. Shaffy Bello has shown that women above 40 can still have successful and impactful careers in Nollywood and has created space for older female actors to play diverse, powerful roles beyond just She proves that reinvention is possible in the entertainment industry, and achievements in acting, music, and fashion continue to inspire the next generation of entertainers. 8. Yemi Alade Yemi Alade is one of Africa’s most influential and successful artists, known for her energetic performances, powerful vocals, and unique Afrocentric style. She gained international fame with her 2014 hit song Johnny, which became a continental anthem. Over the years, she has consistently delivered hit songs, expanded the reach of African music, and made significant contributions to the entertainment industry. Yemi Alade has released multiple successful albums, including King of Queens (2014), Mama Africa (2016), Woman of Steel (2019), and African Baddie (2022). She became the first female African artist to reach 100 million views on YouTube with Johnny. She has worked with global superstars like Beyoncé (The Lion King: The Gift album), Angelique Kidjo, Rick Ross, and Sauti Sol and has also won the MTV Africa Music Award (Best Female, 2015 & 2016). Multiple nominations at the BET Awards, MOBO Awards, and AFRIMA. Yemi Alade fit into the list of unsung heroes and powerful women who ought to be celebrated more in the entertainment industry. Yemi Alade has toured extensively across Africa, Europe, and the United States (US), headlining major concerts and festivals and was recognized as one of the top female artists in Africa by Forbes Africa. She was appointed as a Goodwill Ambassador for the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), advocating for sustainable development and women’s empowerment. She actively supports initiatives that promote gender equality and education in Africa. The 34-year-old singer has inspired and paved the way for female artists in a male-dominated industry, proving that women can achieve international success in Afrobeats through her music and public image. She promotes confidence, strength, and self-expression among African women. Her legacy continues to inspire a new generation of artists and creatives across Africa and beyond. 9. Toyin Lawani

Toyin Lawani is a Nigerian fashion designer, entrepreneur, stylist, and reality TV star who has also imprinted her name in the hall of fame in the Nigerian entertainment industry through fashion. Fondly called the “King of Fashion”, Toyin Lawani is known for her bold creativity and business acumen. She is the founder of Tiannah’s Empire, a multi-faceted company specializing in fashion, beauty, and lifestyle. Born on March 1, 1982, Toyin is one of Nigeria’s top celebrity stylists, designing outfits for Nollywood stars, musicians, and public figures. Her fashion brand, Tiannah’s Place Empire, houses multiple businesses, including Tiannah Styling, Tiannah’s Beauty, and Tiannah’s Photography. Apart from being featured on Real Housewives of Lagos, Toyin is exemplified because of her unique and dramatic fashion sense, often making headlines with her avant-garde designs. She has established multiple successful businesses across fashion, beauty, and hospitality, and she is the author of The Business Mogul’s Guide, which has inspired young entrepreneurs and awards. Throughout her years of hard work and dedication, she has bagged so many awards, including Best Fashion Designer of the Year, City People Awards, Stylist of the Year Nigeria Entertainment Awards, Most Influential Entrepreneur Various fashion and business platforms. The 43-year-old stylist has pushed the boundaries of fashion in Nollywood, music, and celebrity culture with her bold and unconventional styles that have influenced red carpet and entertainment fashion. Her designs have been featured in music videos, movies, and high-profile events, which promotes African creativity through her fashion academy. Toyin Lawani is a game-changer in the Nigerian fashion and entertainment industry. Through her innovative designs, successful businesses, and mentorship, she has influenced celebrity fashion and inspired a new generation of entrepreneurs. 10. Taooma Popular Nigerian content creator and comedienne Maryam Apaokagi, popularly known as Taooma, is another unsung hero who needs to be celebrated for her creativity and uniqueness in the entertainment industry. Born February 28, 1999, Taaoma is a social media influencer. She gained fame through her unique comedy skits, where she plays multiple characters, often portraying African parents and their strict parenting styles. Taooma became successful in her career as a Skit Maker for her relatable and humorous portrayal of Nigerian family life, which has made her gain millions of followers across social media platforms, making her one of Nigeria’s top content creators. Taooma owns a production company for content creation, The Greenade Company and is the founder of Chop Tao, which is a food brand. She has also partnered with major brands like Huawei, Malta Guinness, and many others. In 2021, she bagged Best Online Comedian at The-Gage Awards. Most Influential Content Creator in various industry recognitions. Helped elevate skit-making as a profitable and respected part of the entertainment industry, thereby inspiring a new wave of young comedians to create digital content. As one of the leading female skit makers in Nigeria, she has broken barriers in a male-dominated industry, which encourages more women to pursue careers in digital content creation. Taooma has transformed Nigerian online comedy with her creativity and storytelling. Through her relatable skits, business ventures, and influence, she continues to inspire a new generation of digital entertainers.

11. Stephanie Coker

Stephanie Coker is a Nigerian media personality, TV host, actress, and entrepreneur known for her dynamic presence in the entertainment industry. She has built a successful career in television and film, influencing the media landscape in Nigeria and Africa.

Stephanie has gained recognition as a presenter on MTV Base Africa, where she interviewed top celebrities and covered major entertainment events. She has hosted popular TV shows, including The Voice Nigeria, Street Request, and Nigeria’s Top Wedding Show.

She was a co-host on The Morning Show on Arise News, showcasing her versatility as a media personality and has also starred in several Nollywood productions, including Tinsel, Hustle, and Losing Control.

Her performances have earned her praise for bringing a fresh and modern appeal to Nigerian television series, which earned her the Exquisite Lady of the Year (ELOY) Award for TV Presenter of the Year.

Stephanie is named among the most influential young media personalities in Nigeria and should be celebrated on this special occasion of International Women’s Day.

She launched Krokro Productions, a media production company focused on creating innovative African content. Stephanie advocates for women in media and entrepreneurship, encouraging young women to pursue careers in entertainment and business.

She uses her platform to speak on issues affecting women, including gender equality and career advancement.

Stephanie Coker is a multi-talented media personality who has significantly influenced Nigerian entertainment through TV hosting, acting, and entrepreneurship. Her achievements continue to inspire young women and shape the future of African media.

12. Bolanle Austen- Peters

The lady on my list is Bolanle Austen-Peters, a visionary Nigerian filmmaker, theatre producer, and entrepreneur who has transformed the arts and entertainment landscape in Nigeria. Originally a lawyer, she found her passion in storytelling and established Terra Kulture, a cultural center that has become a hub for Nigerian art, theatre, and film.

Her career took off with the production of Saro the Musical, a groundbreaking stage play that set new standards for theatre in Nigeria. She then transitioned into film, directing and producing critically acclaimed movies that showcase Nigerian history and contemporary social issues.

In 2003, Bolanle founded a cultural and arts center that has hosted over 300 plays and numerous art exhibitions and has also roduced hit stage plays like Saro the Musical, Wakaa the Musical, and Fela and the Kalakuta Queens, which toured internationally.

Made Nigerian stage productions competitive on a global scale. Directed and produced The Man of God in 2022: A Netflix film that received global recognition for its storytelling.

Produced Funmilayo Ransome-Kuti (2023): A biopic on the iconic Nigerian activist, further cementing her reputation for telling powerful historical stories and her works have been showcased in London’s West End and other international platforms.

The 60-year-old filmmaker has showcased Nigerian stories to international audiences, enhancing the global appeal of Nollywood and also platforms for emerging actors, writers, and directors to thrive.

Bolanle Austen-Peters ought to be more celebrated in the entertainment industry because, over the years, she has redefined Nigerian storytelling, proving that theatre and film can compete on the world stage. She has not only entertained but also educated and empowered through her work.

Her dedication to preserving African stories and giving a voice to historical figures makes her a national treasure in the entertainment industry. As she continues to break barriers, her legacy remains an inspiration for the next generation of African creatives.

