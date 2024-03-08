IWD: Top 12 Powerful Women In Nigeria

International Women’s Day is a global day set aside to celebrate women’s achievements by increasing visibility and calling out inequality against women and girl child. It also serves as a call to action for accelerating gender parity in the human race.

Celebrated globally on March 8, International Women’s Day has been for more than a century, dating back to 1911 in which women are recognised for their achievements socially, economically, culturally, and politically.

The 2024 International Women’s Day (IWD) campaign theme tagged; Inspire Inclusion is designed to make the world a better place by inspiring others to appreciate and value women’s inclusion.

However, when women are motivated to participate, they have a sense of belonging, significance, and empowerment.

Top 12 Powerful And Influential Nigerian Women

New Telegraph has joined the rest of the world to celebrate this year’s International Women’s Day by celebrating Nigerian women both at home and abroad who have continued to achieve greater things in spite of all the barriers and challenges along the way.

Here is the list of the top 12 most powerful and celebrated Nigerian women who have continued to achieve greater heights in their respective fields.

1. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala

Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, the Director-General of the World Trade Organisation (WTO) and former two-term Minister of Finance under Olusegun Obasanjo from 2003 to 2006 is one of the most powerful independent women Nigerian has produced in recent times.

According to Forbes 2024 “World’s 100 Most Powerful Women” rankings, Okon-Iweala has been able to make a name for herself by moving from the highest on the continent by four places from 91 in 2022 to 87 in this year’s ranking list.

Okonjo-Iweala, the first African woman to lead the WTO, made it to the list for the seventh time in 2023 since her debut in 2011.

The 69-year-old WTO DG has also hinted at a growing number of African women who may not be in the world’s 100 most powerful but whose global influence is on the rise.

Ngozi Okonjo Iweala is one Nigerian woman who has stood and looked above setbacks to become financially successful by contributing to Nigerian society. With a net worth of $3 billion, and gained both local and international recognition.

Iweala who is recognized as a prominent economist in Nigeria and beyond graduated from the International School of Ibadan and Havard University with an AB in Economics in 1976, and went on to get her PhD in regional economics and development from MIT in the US in 1981 and an International Fellowship from the American Association of University Women (AAUW).

After years of education, she worked at the World Bank as the Corporate Secretary and Vice President for many years before she resigned in 2003 following her appointment as the finance minister of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

In 2007, she was appointed as the Managing Director of the World Bank and in 2011 she was reappointed as Finance Minister under President Goodluck Jonathan.

Dr Okonjo-Iweala is a Senior Adviser at Lazard and serves on the boards of the Rockefeller Foundation and the Center for Global Development, among others. She is also the Chairman of the African Risk Capacity.

Recently, She has been appointed by one of the social media giants of our time “Twitter”.

However, it is important to note that Okonjo-Iweala has been honoured with several awards and recognition for her exceptional and exemplary works.

2. Ibukun Awosika

Ibukun Awosika is one of Nigeria’s most successful female entrepreneurs who refused to be held back by the country’s gender-based barriers. Ibukun began to follow her passion for business while serving as a National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) member as an audit trainee at Akintola Williams & Co.

Following her service year, she worked as a showroom manager for Alibert Nigeria Limited. With her strong entrepreneurial spirit, she launched her furniture manufacturing company, Quebees, in 1989, which later evolved into The Chair Center Limited, one of the largest furniture companies in the industry.

In 2004, she formed a joint venture with SOKOA S.A and Guarantee Trust Bank (GTBank) to form SOKOA Chair Center Limited.

Ibukun Awosika serves on the boards of various companies due to her professionalism and commercial experience, including Cadbury Nigeria Plc, the Convention of Commercial Integrity, and Digital Jewels Limited.

She also serves as Chairman of the Women in Management and Business (WIMbIZ) Board of Trustees. Ibukun, who has an estimated net worth of $18.6 million, has made significant contributions to Nigeria’s economy.

In addition to her accomplishments, she is a numerous award-winning businesswoman and the first Nigerian to be nominated for the coveted International Women Entrepreneurial Challenge (IWEC) Award by the US Department of State in 2008.

In 2015, she became the first woman to be appointed Chairman of the First Bank of Nigeria. Ibukun Awosika is a successful Nigerian woman.

3. Folorunsho Alakija

Folorunsho Alakija is a Nigerian businesswoman, philanthropist, and one of the wealthiest women in Africa.

She was born on July 15, 1951, in Ikorodu, Lagos State and started her career in the banking industry after studying fashion design in England at the American College, London and Central School of Fashion.

Alakija’s breakthrough came when she founded Supreme Stitches, a fashion label that catered to Nigeria’s elite clientele. Through her fashion venture, she amassed considerable wealth and gained prominence in Nigerian high society. However, her most significant success came in the oil industry.

In the early 1990s, Alakija ventured into the oil sector by obtaining an Oil Prospecting License (OPL) from the Nigerian government. This license granted her company, Famfa Oil Limited, the right to explore and produce oil on a lucrative offshore oil block, OPL 216.

Despite facing initial skepticism and challenges, Alakija’s persistence and business acumen paid off when her company struck oil in commercial quantities.

Famfa Oil Limited’s discovery of oil significantly boosted Alakija’s wealth and propelled her into the ranks of Africa’s wealthiest individuals.

Her stake in the oil block has contributed to her substantial net worth, making her one of the richest self-made women not just in Nigeria but globally.

Alakija’s life story serves as a source of inspiration to many, particularly aspiring entrepreneurs and women seeking to excel in traditionally male-dominated industries. Her journey to becoming a successful business tycoon and philanthropist underscores the power of determination, vision, and hard work.

4. Chimamanda Adichie

Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie is a Nigerian woman who has been able to write her name on the wall of remembrance as she has done so well for herself in her chosen field. A prolific Nigerian writer and public speaker known for her influence as an African writer, Adichie became popular for telling authentic stories of hope and pain civilians experience during war, and for advocating for feminism as the equality of men and women.

The 43-year-old Chimamanda nonfiction writer remained an advocate for gender equality in Nigeria and across the world. Her TedEx speech ‘We should all be feminist ‘ was sampled by American songstress, Beyonce in 2012.

Chimamanda teaches writing at the University of Lagos. She splits her time working in Nigeria and living with her husband and daughter in Baltimore.

In 2002, she was shortlisted for the Caine Prize for African Writing for her short story “You in America”, and her story “That Harmattan Morning” was selected as a joint winner of the 2002 BBC World Service Short Story Awards.

In 2003, she won the David T. Wong International Short Story Prize 2002/2003 (PEN Center Award). In 2008, she was awarded a MacArthur Genius Grant.

In 2018, she was the recipient of the PEN Pinter Prize awarded by English PEN. She was also recognized as one of the BBC’s 100 Women of 2021.

In the course of her career, Adichie received an honourary degree, doctor honouris causa, from the Université de Fribourg, Switzerland, in 2019. On 20 May 2019, Adichie received an honorary degree from Yale University.

On 28 April 2022, she received her 16th honorary doctorate degree from the Catholic University of Louvain.

5. Amina Mohammed

Amina Mohammed is a Nigerian-British diplomat and politician, who is currently serving her second term as the Deputy Secretary-General of the United Nations (UN). She is also the chairperson of the United Nations Sustainable Development Group (UNSDG).

Prior to her appointment, she served as Nigeria’s Minister of Environment in the cabinet of the President, Major General Muhammadu Buhari (retd.), from November 2015 to February 2017. In that office, she oversaw the country’s efforts on climate action.

During that time, she was Nigeria’s representative in the African Union’s Reform Steering Committee, chaired by the Rwandan President, Paul Kagame. However, she resigned from the Federal Executive Council on February 24, 2017.

Mohammed first joined the United Nations in 2012, as Special Adviser to former Secretary-General, Ban Ki-moon, with the responsibility for post-2015 development planning.

She led the process that resulted in global agreement around the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development and the creation of the Sustainable Development Goals.

From 2002-2005, Mohammed coordinated the Task Force on Gender and Education for the UN Millennium Project. She is also the CEO and founder of the Think Tank Center for Development Policy Solutions.

She has over the years received several awards, including the distinguished Order of the Federal Republic (2017), Diplomat of the Year by Foreign Policy Magazine; Apolitical 2019’s 100 Most Influential People on Gender Policy; and Africa Report’s 2019 100 Most Influential Africans.

She was born in 1961 in Kaduna State. Her father is a Nigerian, while her mum is British. She is also a mother of six children and has two grandchildren.

6. Obiageli Ezekwesili

Obiageli Katryn Ezekwesili is an Economic Policy Expert, Senior Economic Adviser of the Africa Economic Development Policy Initiative and one of the co-founders and pioneer Directors of Transparency International (TI), the Berlin-based global anti-corruption organization.

She was also the Founder and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Human Capital África working in the education sector across Africa and also the founder-chairperson of the Board of SPPG- School of Politics Policy and Governance in Abuja, Nigeria.

Ezekwesili served as the Federal Minister of Solid Minerals and later as Federal Minister of Education subsequently during President Olusegun Obasanjo’s regime. In 2007, Ezekwesili became the Vice President of the World Bank- Africa Region in Washington DC.

Ezekwesili started as the pioneer head of the Budget Monitoring and Price Intelligence Unit which later became the Bureau for Public Procurement (BPP). It was in this position that she earned the sobriquet of “Madam Due Process” for her work of leading a team of professionals to sanitize the public procurement and contracting processes at the federal level in Nigeria.

She was concurrently the pioneer Chairperson of the Nigerian Extractive Industry and Transparency Initiative- NEITI in which capacity she successfully designed and implemented the global principles for Nigeria.

Ezekwesili also worked as the Director of the Harvard-Nigeria Economic Strategy Project at the Center for International Development at the Kennedy School of Government, Massachusetts.

A Chartered Accountant and Consultant by profession, Oby holds an MA in International Law and Diplomacy, and an MA in Public Policy and Administration from the Kennedy School of Government, Harvard University.

She has an honourary Doctor of Science degree from the Federal University of Agriculture, Abeokuta Nigeria and in 2016 the University of Essex Business School awarded her an honourary Doctorate Degree in Business in recognition of her role in promoting economic and social justice in African countries.

Oby was recognized as one of Time-100’s Most Influential People and by the New York Times as one of the 25 Women of Impact in 2015.

Albert Einstein Foundations named her one of 100 visionaries featured in the 3D book “Genius:100 Visions of the Future.” Ezekwesili was a Richard von Weizsäcker Fellow at the Robert Bosch Academy in Berlin Germany between 2019 and 2020.

She has received numerous awards and is on boards of numerous local and international organizations such as; the Board of Trustees, the International Bureau of Fiscal Documentation (IBFD); Honorary Member, Committee of the Crans Montana African Women’s Forum; Board of Director of the Economic Policy Think Tank, AfriHeritage; Ambassador, International IDEA; Member of the Global Advisory Board for Facebook’s Community Leadership Program; Global Board of Governors, NCMG International; Member of the UN Refugee Agency (UNHCR)’s Advisory Group on Gender, Forced Displacement and Protection; Member of the Advisory Board of the Atlantic Dialogues; Independent Director, Board of Bharti Airtel India; Member of Board, Tufts University-Global Leadership Center.

In 2019, she contested on the platform of the Allied Congress Party of Nigeria (ACPN) for the office of the President of Nigeria but lost to former President Muhammadu Buhari.

Dr Ezekwesili is a globally renowned Speaker and contributor to numerous studies and publications on Economic Policy, Transparency, Accountability and Governance, Human Capital Development and African economic prospects.

7. Funke Felix Adejumo

Rev. Funke Felix Adejumo is also one of the prominent names in the Nigerian scene who has distinguished herself as a pastor, teacher, author, marriage counsellor and humanitarian

Born on January 28, 1963, Funke went to school in Ibadan for both primary and secondary education. Later, she studied at the University of Ibadan and earned a Bachelor’s Degree in English Language. Currently, she is pursuing another degree in Law at Baze University Abuja.

She is the President of Funke Felix Adejumo Foundation (FFAF), a non-governmental organization helping women and assisting people living in poverty. She also oversees an orphanage called Grace Orphanage, and in 2003, she and her husband, Felix Adejumo, built a children’s hospital.

Funke focuses on helping women, including widows, single mothers, wives, mothers, and daughters, as a humanitarian and philanthropist.

Funke runs Another Chance Women’s Home, a shelter for women who are victims of domestic violence. This home provides a safe space for these women until they heal.

Adejumo also conducts training sessions for women at local and international conferences, teaching them how to navigate life, career, and marriage more effectively.

Funke is a prolific author who has authored over 50 Christian Literature. Some of them include; If not for God: Fifty Lessons Life Taught Me, 2012, My Seed is a Champion, 2014, Free To Be Me, 2014, Celebrate, 2014, Every Minister, Climbing Your Sycamore Tree, 2014, My Seed is designed for the palace, Woman: More than a woman, Keepers of the flame, Life made easy… and so on.

In 2017, she received the Salt and Light Award from the Awesome Treasures Foundation (ATF). Faith University, in collaboration with Oral Roberts University, also bestowed honorary doctorate degrees (Honoras Causa) in Divinity upon Funke and her husband.

She is married to Bishop Felix ‘Remi Adejumo and their most blissful home is blessed with two men, two women, five grandchildren, and many adopted children.

However, Funke is believed to have a net worth ranging from $1 million to $5 million.

8. Tara Durotoye

Tara Fela Durotoye, the pioneer of the wedding make-up business in Nigeria, has overcome numerous hardships and obstacles to become a successful career woman. She began her business career as a Law undergraduate at the University of Lagos, starting with barely ₦15,000 capital.

After realizing her passion for the beauty industry early on, she went on to learn as a makeup artist at Charles Fox.

In 1998, she founded Tara House, also known as the industry enabler, which was the first beauty school in Nigeria and presently has 14 locations around the country.

In 1999, she founded the first bridal directory and later established an international standard cosmetics studio. She has been able to realize her dream of establishing an African-owned cosmetics brand for quite some time.

She is currently the CEO of House of Tara International, which launched the Tara Orekelewa Beauty Range, H.I.P Beauty Range, and Inspired scents. Aside from her success with her beauty product and firm, she has gained both local and international attention.

The House of Tara has won numerous Awards, including the Right Vision Movement Award for Creativity & Productivity Makeover Outlet of the Year 2006, the Africa SMME Award presented in South Africa, the Entrepreneur of the Year award in 2007, and the Creative Business Award of the Year, Success Digest 2008. The World Economic Forum designated her a Young Global Leader in 2013 and named her one of Forbes’ “Young Powerful African Women”.

9. Hajiya Bola Shagaya

Hajiya Shagaya is a classic business leader in Africa and around the world, and she is one of the few Nigerian women who have been able to thrive in their jobs while still contributing to their society.

Hajiya, a professional icon began her work after completing her tertiary education at Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria and Armstrong College in California. She started off in the audit department of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) before venturing into business.

In 1997, she founded Fotofair, which grew into one of Nigeria’s largest photo laboratories and invested in the importing and distribution of photographic goods.

Hajiya then became the Managing Director of Practoil Limited, one of Nigeria’s leading importers and distributors of base oil.

Hajiya has been able to develop a corporate empire throughout the years, with stakes in real estate, oil and gas, fashion, and other areas.

As a result of her professional achievements, she has received significant recognition and accolades, including the National Productivity Order of Merit from Nigeria’s President, Dr. Goodluck Ebele Jonathan (GCFR). With a net worth of $630 million.

10. Ndidi Nwuneli

Ndidi Nwuneli, a prominent Nigerian lady who aimed to break down barriers in order to be successful as a female entrepreneur in Africa has been able to build a successful career over time.

Ndidi was raised in Enugu State, South East region of Nigeria and attended both primary and high school there before she proceeded to study global and strategic management at the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania in the United States.

She began her career as a management consultant with the famed McKinsey & Company. With her passion and concern for Africa, she decided to return to Nigeria to engage in formal leadership development and training for youth.

She founded the FATE Foundation, which intended to create one entrepreneur in every household. After successfully building the FATE Foundation in 2000, Ndidi founded her own non-profit LEAP Africa in 2002 to realize her goal of youth development.

She has also accomplished a great deal in Nigeria over the years, earning her a lot of accomplishments and she has gained both national and international recognition.

In 2003, the World Economic Forum recognized her as a Global Leader of Tomorrow and Young Global Leader. She was also named THISDAY Newspapers’ Young Manager of the Year.

In 2007, she also earned a national honour, Member of the Federal Republic (MFR), from Nigeria’s President, as well as an outstanding award from Harvard Business School’s African Business Club. She was also named one of Forbes’ 20 Youngest Powerful Women in Africa. Ndidi has undoubtedly transformed Africa with her incredible works.

11. Folashade Yemi-Esan

A trained dental surgeon, Folashade Yemi-Esan who is the current Head of the Civil Service of the Federation (HCSF) was bestowed the national honour of Commander of the Order of the Federal Republic by the President, Major General Muhammadu Buhari (retd.), in October 2022 in recognition of several years of meritorious service to the nation.

In the same year, Yemi-Esan was made a Fellow and Matron of the Chartered Institute of Loan and Risk Management of Nigeria. Her quest for success can be traced back to her days at the University of Ibadan, Oyo State, where she graduated as the best dental surgery student in 1987.

She started her career at the Federal Ministry of Health, where she rose to the position of Director. During her time in the ministry, she served in different capacities, including as a liaison officer at the West Africa Health Organisation, coordinator of oral health in schools’ programmes, and director of health planning research and statistics.

In 2012, she was promoted to the position of Federal Permanent Secretary, serving as the Permanent Secretary of the Service Policy and Strategy Office of the Head of Civil Service of the Federation.

12. Stella Okoli

Stella Chinyelu Okoli born in 1944 is a Nigerian pharmacist, philanthropist, entrepreneur and founder and current Chief Executive Officer of Emzor pharmaceutical manufacturing company founded in 1977.

Stella Okoli currently serves as the Vice President of Manufacturers Association of Nigeria and the Nigerian Association of Chambers of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture.

Following her son Chike Okoli’s death in 2005, Stella Okoli established the Chike Okoli Foundation in 2006. This non-profit organization focuses on combating poverty and diseases, particularly raising awareness about cardiovascular diseases. Additionally, she oversees the Chike Okoli Centre for Entrepreneurial Studies.