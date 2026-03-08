IWD: Top 10 Women Making Waves In Nigerian Politics

As the world commemorates the globally acclaimed International Women’s Day (IWD) with the 2026 campaign theme, ‘Give To Gain’, it is important to also delve into the political arena and give accolades to women making waves in the Nigerian political space over the years.

It is no longer news that Nigeria’s political arena has long been likened to a formidable, male-dominated, and often resistant to change. For decades, the corridors of power echoed largely with male voices, while women struggled to gain a foothold in decision-making.

Yet, slowly but steadily, a new narrative is unfolding across party lines and regions, as a number of women are stepping into the spotlight, challenging entrenched structures and redefining what political leadership looks like in Africa’s most populous nation.

Their rise is not merely symbolic; it reflects a deeper shift in Nigeria’s political culture. These women are legislators, administrators, and reform advocates who bring distinctive perspectives shaped by activism, professional experience, and grassroots engagement.

In a system where representation remains uneven and political competition is fierce, their presence signals both progress and the enduring struggle for inclusion.

From the legislative chambers of the National Assembly to the executive offices of state governments, these figures are shaping policy debates, influencing governance, and inspiring a new generation of women to envision themselves in positions of power.

Their journeys illustrate the resilience required to navigate Nigeria’s complex political terrain and the transformative potential of female leadership in a society eager for change.

Women are steadily redefining Nigeria’s political landscape, pushing beyond traditional barriers and asserting influence in governance, policy, and national debate.

Top 10 Women Making Waves In Nigerian Politics

Here are some prominent women making waves in Nigerian politics, along with brief profiles highlighting their impact and significance, as New Telegraph drives you through that process.

Despite longstanding barriers to female participation in Nigerian politics, these women demonstrate that influence is no longer confined to traditional power structures.

Through governance, activism, policy leadership, and civic mobilisation, they are reshaping the country’s political narrative and expanding the space for women in leadership.

Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala

Number one on our list is one of the few Nigerian women who command global political and economic respect, Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, a former Nigerian Minister of Finance and current Director-General of the World Trade Organisation (WTO). She has long been a powerful voice in governance and economic policy.

During her tenure in Nigeria’s Finance Ministry under former President Goodluck Jonathan, Okonjo-Iweala led reforms aimed at improving fiscal transparency, restructuring public debt, and strengthening Nigeria’s economic institutions.

Her global leadership role has elevated Nigeria’s voice in international economic diplomacy while inspiring a generation of women to pursue leadership in public service.

Though she currently operates on the global stage, her influence continues to shape discussions around economic governance and political leadership in Nigeria.

Oby Ezekwesili

Another leading political voice is the renowned former Minister of Education and Minister of Solid Minerals under Olusegun Obasanjo’s regime, Oby Ezekwesili. She is widely recognised for her strong voice in governance reform, accountability, and public policy advocacy.

Ezekwesili, a former Vice President of the World Bank, has remained active in promoting transparency and institutional reform in Nigeria.

She has also become globally known for her leadership in the #BringBackOurGirls campaign, which demanded justice and action following the abduction of schoolgirls in Chibok, Borno State.

Her intellectual influence and advocacy continue to shape public discourse on governance and democracy as she moves to become the first female President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

Kudirat Kekere-Ekun

Kudirat Kekere-Ekun is the Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), the highest-ranking judicial officer in the country and head of the Supreme Court of Nigeria. Her position places her at the centre of Nigeria’s constitutional and political order, as the judiciary often settles major disputes involving elections, governance, and constitutional interpretation.

As CJN, she plays a critical role in shaping Nigeria’s democratic process by overseeing judicial decisions that determine the outcomes of high-profile political cases and election appeals.

Through her leadership of the National Judicial Council (NJC), she also influences discipline and accountability within the judiciary, helping to strengthen public trust in the justice system.

Kekere-Ekun’s rise to the top of the judiciary represents a significant milestone for women in leadership and has inspired greater female participation in governance and the legal profession.

Her emphasis on judicial integrity and adherence to the rule of law continues to shape the balance of power between the courts and Nigeria’s political institutions.

Aisha Yesufu

Aisha Yesufu has emerged as one of Nigeria’s most vocal political activists and advocates for democratic accountability. Though she does not hold an elected office, her influence in shaping public discourse and mobilising civic engagement across the country is widely acknowledged.

Yesufu first gained national and international prominence as a leading voice and co-convener of #BringBackOurGirls campaign, which demanded urgent action from authorities following the abduction of schoolgirls in Chibok in 2014.

Her fearless advocacy, frequent public commentary, and strong presence in civic protests helped draw global attention to issues of governance, security, and accountability in Nigeria.

In recent years, Yesufu has also played a visible role in Nigeria’s evolving political landscape through her association with the Labour Party and the grassroots-driven Obidient Movement.

Through public engagements, social media activism, and grassroots mobilisation, Yesufu has consistently advocated electoral transparency, citizen participation, and institutional reforms. Her activism has helped energise a politically aware youth demographic, encouraging Nigerians to take a more active role in holding leaders accountable.

Today, Aisha Yesufu remains a prominent civic voice whose activism continues to shape conversations around democracy, governance, and citizen power in Nigeria.

Oluremi Tinubu

Nigeria’s First Lady and a former three-term senator representing Lagos Central, Oluremi Tinubu, remains one of the most influential female figures in the country’s political landscape.

Through the Renewed Hope Initiative (RHI), she has championed programmes aimed at women’s empowerment, youth development, and social welfare.

Her decades-long experience in legislative politics continues to shape her influence within governance circles.

Esther Nenadi Usman

Esther Nenadi Usman has written her name in the sands of time as the first female National Chairman of a leading political party in Nigeria, a position fought through resilience, doggedness and a strong conviction to reshape the state of politics in Nigeria, as she remained a respected voice in Nigerian politics for decades.

Prior to her emergence as Labour Party (LP) Interim National Chairman, Usman served as Minister of State for Finance and later Minister of Aviation during the administration of former President Olusegun Obasanjo.

Usman also represented Kaduna South Senatorial District in the Senate, where she participated in legislative deliberations on economic development and national policy.

Known for her political experience and strategic insight, she has played key roles in party administration and coalition-building, maintaining relevance in Nigeria’s dynamic political environment.

Natasha Akpoti‑Uduaghan

Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan has emerged as one of the most focused and determined female politicians in Nigeria. After years of advocacy for the revival of the Ajaokuta Steel Complex, she gained national recognition as a policy advocate and political contender. Her eventual election as senator representing Kogi Central marked a major political milestone.

Known for her resilience and grassroots appeal, Akpoti-Uduaghan has consistently championed industrial development, economic reform, and stronger representation for her constituents.

Her political journey, marked by persistence through multiple electoral battles, has become a symbol of perseverance for women seeking political office in Nigeria.

Ireti Kingibe

Ireti Kingibe is another strong voice in the political scene, representing the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) in the 10th Nigerian Senate. Ireti Kingibe has become one of the few women occupying a seat in the upper legislative chamber.

Elected on the platform of the Labour Party (LP) in the 2023 general elections, Kingibe’s victory was widely viewed as a breakthrough moment for women in Nigerian politics.

She has focused her legislative advocacy on urban development, accountability in governance, and improved infrastructure for residents of the capital territory.

Her presence in the Senate continues to highlight the importance of female representation in Nigeria’s lawmaking process.

Ngozi Nma Odu

Ngozi Nma Odu is a respected academic-turned-politician currently serving as the Deputy Governor of Rivers State alongside Governor Siminalayi Fubara.

Odu, a professor of microbiology and former Vice-Chancellor of Rivers State University, transitioned from academia into governance, bringing administrative experience and technocratic leadership to the state government.

Through her role in policy coordination, governance support, and public administration, Odu has strengthened women’s representation in executive leadership.

Her blend of academic excellence and political leadership places her among the women making notable waves in Nigerian politics.

Nnenna Otti

Professor Nnenna Otti gained national recognition for her role as the Returning Officer in the 2023 Abia State governorship election under the Independent National Electoral Commission.

Her firm stance during the collation of results earned widespread public commendation and positioned her as a symbol of electoral integrity and courage in Nigeria’s democratic process.

The top 10 list above reflects a broader shift in Nigeria’s democratic evolution—one where women are not just participants but architects of political change.

It’s International Women’s Day, it syncs into a wholesome ideal to celebrate the towering women and amazons who have made resounding impacts in our political space.