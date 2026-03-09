IWD: Tinubu Seeks Greater Opportunities For Nigerian Women⁩

President Bola Tinubu has celebrated Nigerian women at home and in the diaspora on the occasion of the 2026 International Women’s Day, acknowledging their contributions to national development.

In a personally signed goodwill message, the President commended women across different sectors for their roles in sustaining families, communities, and the nation.

“They are mothers who nurture, entrepreneurs who build, professionals who lead, and citizens who continue to shape the destiny of our country with resilience and dignity,” he said.

READ ALSO:

According to the President, Nigerian women continue to demonstrate courage and determination in homes, farms, markets, offices, and positions of leadership, helping to hold the country together.

“Across our homes, farms, markets, offices, and the halls of leadership, Nigerian women continue to demonstrate strength, courage, and determination that help hold our nation together,” the President added.

He noted that women serve as mothers, entrepreneurs, professionals, and leaders who play vital roles in shaping the country’s future.

Tinubu also acknowledged the role of women in Nigeria’s democratic journey and their ongoing efforts in supporting families and communities across the country.

The President emphasised that Nigeria’s progress has always reflected the contributions of women who refused to accept limitations placed before them.

He added that government and society have a responsibility to create opportunities that enable girls to access education and women to thrive economically.

Tinubu stressed that empowering women would contribute significantly to national development.

“When Nigerian women rise, Nigeria rises,” the President said.