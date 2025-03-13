IWD: Time To Move From Talking To Action – NWAA

Share

Nigeria Women Achievers Awards (NWAA) has sought urgent action towards gender equality, spotlighting women’s trailblazing impact and resilience across the nation with its forthcoming award ceremony.

Convener, NWAA, Amb. Dr Joy Osusu said, “The Time is now! We must move from talking to actions, collaborate more to cover grounds, act more to celebrate our strength, brilliance, and resilience, and take actions swiftly.

“Let’s continually join forces to celebrate women’s achievement and work towards a more inclusive and equitable society.”

Dr. Osusu emphasised the importance of recognising women’s contributions to society, saying, “We are putting the spotlight on women’s impact, creativity, beauty, strength, courage, and resilience, while inspiring more action to press harder and do more, thereby honoring the legacy of women who have paved the way for progress, as well as keeping the flame alive and clearing the path for those coming after.”

The NWAA conference and awards ceremony will take place on April 13, 2025, at the Oriental Hotel on Victoria Island, Lagos.

The event will feature seasoned professionals and leaders, including Amb. Dr. Olubukola Abitove; Hon. Amb. Dr. Bunmi Obakoya; HRH Dr. Maryam Elisha and Mrs. Gloria Young, among others.

As Dr. Osusu emphasised, “It’s our tradition, this year, The Nigeria Women Achievers Awards platform is celebrating the undeniable impact of women in business, arts, science, charity, and activism alongside a powerful conference to inspire MORE ACTION.”

The NWAA is committed to honoring and celebrating great impact, making a difference, and upholding the pride of Nigeria.

Other activities at the event would include ambassadorial and doctorate inductions, music, and comedy.

Share

Please follow and like us:

Share this: Facebook

X

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Threads

Email

