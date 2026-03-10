IWD: Targeting Expanded Opportunities For Women

As the world marks the 2026 International Women’s Day (IWD) and Women’s Month, Nigeria has renewed its commitment to advancing the rights, economic empowerment and protection of women and girls, DEBORAH OCHENI reports

Every year, March 8 is set aside as. Interna‑ tional Women’s Day (IWD), a special day to commemorate women’s fight for equality and liberation along with the women’s rights movement. International Women’s Day gives focus to issues such as gender equality, reproductive rights, and violence and abuse against women.

The celebration originated from labor movements in Europe and North America during the early 20th century.[ The theme for the 2026 celebration is “Rights. Justice. Action.

For All Women and Girls,” and the campaign slogan “Give to Gain,” highlights the im‑ portance of institutionalising equality and ensuring that policies translate into measurable benefits for women and girls The Minister of Women Affairs and Social Development, Imaan Sulaiman‑Ibrahim, while planning ahead of Nigeria’s participation at the 70th session of the Commission on the Status of Women (CSW70).

The minister said the commemoration was not merely symbolic but an opportunity for government to account for progress made in advancing gender equality while outlining new initiatives aimed at strengthening families, empowering women economically and protecting vulnerable groups.

She noted that under the leadership of Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the Federal Government is intensify‑ ing efforts to ensure that women and girls are placed at the centre of national development through targeted policies, social protection programmes and economic empowerment initiatives.

Sulaiman-Ibrahim emphasised that investing in women is not only a social imperative but also an economic necessity. She cited global evidence showing that every dollar invested in women’s economic empowerment generates between seven and twelve dollars in economic returns.

In Nigeria, she said, closing the gender financing gap for women-owned small and medium enterprises could unlock an estimated 14.8 billion dollars in annual economic value. “This is critical to achieving the President’s vision of a one-trillion-dollar economy,” she said.

Expansion of social protection

The minister highlighted significant improve‑ ments in Nigeria’s social protection framework over the past decade. She said that in 2015 fewer than one million house‑ holds were enrolled in formal social protection programmes, but by 2026 the number has expanded to over 9.4 million households, with women accounting for more than 70 percent of beneficiaries.

According to her, the expansion represents one of the most significant growths in Nigeria’s social safety net system since independence. She also commended the Nigerian media for its role in amplifying issues affecting women and vulnerable populations while urging journalists to continue giving greater visibility to gender-related issues.

Legal reforms and policy frameworks

The minister noted that Nigeria’s progress in ad‑ vancing gender equality is supported by a range of legal and policy frameworks. These include the National Gender Policy, the National Women’s Economic Empowerment Policy, the Violence Against Persons (Prohibition) Act, and the Child Rights Act.

She disclosed that advocacy efforts have led to nationwide adoption of the Violence Against Persons (Prohibition) law or equivalent legislation across all 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory, compared to only 15 states that had domesticated the law as of 2015.

Beyond legislative reforms, the ministry has also expanded its focus to include broader family and so‑ cial development systems.

Among recent initiatives, she said, is the estab‑ lishment of a dedicated Nutrition Department to strengthen national coordination of child survival and human capital development interventions. She added that the National Child Protection Policy is currently being reviewed after an 18-year lapse, while a National Action Plan to End Violence Against Children has also been launched.

Major empowerment programmes

Sulaiman-Ibrahim outlined several large-scale programmes designed to empower women across Nigeria. One of them is the EmpowerHer774 programme, which aims to deliver livelihood support, enterprise development, digital inclusion and social protection services to women in all 774 local government areas of the country.

Another key initiative is the Nigeria for Women Programme – Scale-Up (NFWP-SU), supported by the World Bank, which is expected to reach about 4.5 million women through more than 300,000 organised women’s collectives. “These collectives promote savings, enterprise development and financial resilience, enabling women to increase their incomes and strengthen their com‑ munities,” she said.

Other initiatives include the Women Agro-Value Expansion (WAVE) and Farm-to-Feed programmes, which focus on strengthening women’s participation in agriculture by improving access to inputs, processing facilities and markets. The ministry is also implementing the Power‑ Her774 and Women in Gas (WINGS) programmes, which promote access to renewable energy technologies and train women as energy entrepreneurs.

The minister noted that the Women-on-Wheels initiative aims to improve women’s mobility and par‑ ticipation in logistics and delivery services, while a Women-Led MSME Expansion and Access to Finance Programme seeks to mobilise N500 billion in financing for women-owned businesses.

On strengthening Families and Care Economy, the minister said the government is also implementing the Family First Project and broader care economy reforms aimed at supporting families through child‑ care services, parenting programmes and recognition of unpaid care work in the national economy.

She noted that the reforms are intended to make it easier for women to balance family responsibilities with education, employment and entrepreneurship.

Expanding protection services

On gender-based violence, the minister said Ni‑ geria has increased the number of Sexual Assault Referral Centres (SARCs) from about 28 in 2019 to approximately 50 across the country.

However, she acknowledged that the figure re‑ mains inadequate for Nigeria’s population of over 200 million people. By international standards, she said, the country requires at least one SARC per 400,000 people — translating to a minimum of 500 centres nationwide.“Expanding survivor-centred services and strengthening prevention and response systems remain urgent priorities,” she said.

Women in leadership and governance

Sulaiman-Ibrahim observed that Nigerian women are increasingly occupying leadership positions in government, financial institutions and international organisations.

Despite the progress, she said representation of women in elective offices remains significantly low. She therefore called for support for the proposed Reserved Special Seats Bill, which seeks to increase women’s representation in political institutions.

According to her, deliberate efforts must also be made to build a pipeline of women leaders through mentorship, training and structured support for young girls.

Nigeria’s role at CSW70

The minister further disclosed that Nigeria will lead a broad and inclusive delegation to the 70th Session of the Commission on the Status of Women in collaboration with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the country’s mission to the United Nations.

She said the delegation will advocate Nigeria’s priorities on gender equality and poverty reduction while also strengthening Africa’s voice in shaping global policies on women’s rights and development. Sulaiman-Ibrahim expressed appreciation to government agencies, development partners, civil society organisations and the private sector for supporting the ministry’s initiatives.

She emphasised that national transformation requires collective effort, noting that investing in women, families and social development remains essential for sustainable growth. “As we celebrate International Women’s Day and Women’s Month, we must recommit to action and unity, when we empower women, we strengthen families, build resilient communities and secure the future of our nation.”

Similarly, the Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Wale Edun, has reiterated the Federal Government’s commitment to expanding social protection programmes to reach 15 million vulnerable households across Nigeria as part of efforts to strengthen inclusive growth and empower women and families.

Edun said the administration of Bola Ahmed Tinubu has placed social protection, inclusive growth and human capital development at the core of Nigeria’s economic transformation. He noted that empowering women, supporting families and protecting vulnerable populations are critical to building a resilient and prosperous economy.

According to the minister, the Federal Govern‑ ment has so far reached about nine million house‑ holds through direct benefit transfer programmes, with a target of expanding coverage to 15 million households nationwide.

“We recognise that a resilient and prosperous economy cannot be built without empowering women, strengthening families and safeguarding the wellbeing of the most vulnerable members of society.

“As the Ministry of Finance and coordinating arm of Nigeria’s economic management team, we see social investment not merely as welfare, but as a strategic economic priority,” Edun said.