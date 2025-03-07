IWD: Silencing Women In Leadership Position Condemnable – Atiku

Share

Former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar has said the recent suspension of Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan by the Nigeria Senate is an attempt to silence women in leadership positions.

Atiku, in a statement to mark the 2025 International Women’s Day (IWD), said it is condemnable that in a democratic society, such an act was being perpetrated.

He described the incident as “an unfortunate example of suppression, which undermines the principles of fairness, representation, and gender inclusivity.

“Women must be encouraged and empowered to participate fully in governance, not stifled when they dare to lead.”

Atiku appreciated the resilient, hardworking, and courageous women of Nigeria, describing them as the backbone of our society who play indispensable roles in the homes, workplaces, and governance.

“Their contributions to nation-building are immeasurable … we celebrate their strength, determination, and achievements,” he said.

Atiku assured of his commitment to the advancement, inclusion, and protection of women’s rights in Nigeria.

“A nation can only progress when its women are given the space and opportunity to thrive,” he stated.

