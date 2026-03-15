IWD: Show Up, Be Bold, Consultant Tells Young Ladies

A Tax Consultant with Deloitte International, Omolara Laleye, has called on the female pupils of Estate Junior and Senior Grammar School, Ilupeju, Lagos State, and Ewu Titun Senior Grammar School, Lagos, to focus on their studies as well as be bold as young ladies in order to become successful in life.

Laleye advised at a seminar organized by Deloitte in conjunction with the Women in Rotary of the Rotary District 9111, to celebrate the 2026 International Women’s Day, at the Rotary Centre, GRA, Ikeja.

Tagged “Give To Gain,” she said it is in giving that you will gain more, not necessarily money, but your talent and gift, it will surely return to you in measures greater than what you gave.

Telling the story of her life, Laleye admonished the young ladies not to be timid but be bold, show up, and take responsibilities.

“It is when you show up, you are available, and when you are bold, people will reckon with you, opportunities will come, and then you will be able to come into your own,” she said.

Further, she said that education opens their eyes and mind to see what ordinarily they cannot see, and it brings them into contact with those who will recognize their potential and then commit responsibilities into their hands.

Also, speaking, Assurance Deloitte Touché Nigeria, Ibukun Beecroft, told them what it takes to be a successful leader.

She told them that they needed what she called the Four Cs- Competence, Character, Curiosity, and Courage. “When you have these four elements, the sky would be your limit, as it will stand out from others.