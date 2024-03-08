IWD: Sanwo-Olu Reiterates Dedication To Advancement Of Women’s Rights

…Commitment to youth development, social inclusion, gender equality

The Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, on Friday, reiterated his administration’s commitment to creating an environment where the rights of women are well protected and advanced.

He also stressed that through policies and programs in line with the “plus” in his THEMES Plus developmental Agenda; youth development, social inclusion, and gender equality were receiving renewed dedication, as, according to him, “this is the way to “create a society where everyone can achieve their full potential.”

Governor Sanwo-Olu represented by his Deputy, Kadri Obafemi Hamzat, said these at an event organised at Mobolaji Johnson Arena, Onikan, by the Lagos State Ministry For Women Affairs and Poverty Alleviation to mark the 2024 International Women’s Day Celebration, with the theme: “Count Her In Accelerating Gender Equality Through Economic Empowerment ” (#Inspire Inclusion).

He also called on leaders to invest in the course of women to accelerate the development of Lagos State and Nigeria.

“Our social inclusion policies are about creating a society where everyone, especially women will have equal opportunity, contribute, participate, and thrive. It is a key aspect of promoting social justice, equality, and human rights for all individuals irrespective of gender, ethnic, or cultural affiliation.

“We recognize the importance of creating a society, where opportunities are equalised for everyone to thrive and contribute meaningfully to collective progress”, concluding that: “Gender equality is a fundamental aspect of social inclusion, and our administration is dedicated to advancing the rights of women and girls in Lagos State”.

Also speaking at the event, the Governor’s wife, Dr. Claudiana Ibijoke Sanwo-Olu, urged governments to continue to prioritise investments in women and give them equal opportunities as she also called on them (women) to be creative, and innovative, as well as encourage one another.

In her address, the Commissioner For Women’s Affairs and Poverty Alleviation, Mrs Cecilia Dada, thanked Governor Sanwo-Olu for his commitment and championing the course of the rights and well-being of women, as well as ensuring that they have the right tools, skills, and opportunities needed to thrive and succeed.

The Lagos State All Progressives Congress (APC) Women leader, Jumoke Okoya-Thomas, also urged women to be encouraged in the face of challenges, while calling on governments to further invest in their welfare and emancipation.

The Keynote Speaker, Professor Mopelola Omoegun, said there was a need for women to be educated, empowered economically, as well as agents of positive change, while also urging governments to give women their rightful position in society