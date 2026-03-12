IWD: Rite Foods Reaffirms Commitment To Women’s Empowerment, Equity

Rite Foods Limited, Nigeria’s leading food and beverage company, has reaffirmed its commitment to women’s empowerment, equity, and inclusive growth as it joins the global community to commemorate International Women’s Day (IWD) 2026 under the theme, “Give to Gain.”

As a proudly Nigerian and world-class brand known for quality, innovation, and excellence, Rite Foods continues to demonstrate that empowering women is not simply a corporate social responsibility initiative, it is a strategic driver of sustainable growth and national development.

At Rite Foods, women play vital roles across the company’s manufacturing operations, corporate leadership, brand management, supply chain, marketing, and expansive distribution network.

Through a culture rooted in merit, equal opportunity, and professional advancement, the organisation ensures that talent regardless of gender is nurtured, recognised, and positioned to thrive.

Speaking on the significance of the day, the Managing Director, Seleem Adegunwa, reinforced the company’s philosophy of intentional inclusion “At Rite Foods, we believe sus- tainable growth is built on inclusive opportunity.

‘Give to Gain’ reflects our conviction that when organisations invest deliberately in women through leadership pathways, mentorship, and capacity development they gain stronger performance and long-term resilience.”

Reinforcing this position, the Chief Finance Officer, Mrs . Kudirat Balogun, emphasised that the company’s commitment extended far beyond symbolic celebration, saying: “Our commitment goes beyond words.

We are deliberate about strengthening gender-balanced leadership policies and creating platforms that enable women to grow, lead, and influence decisionmaking.

True empowerment requires sustained action, and we remain steadfast in driving measurable impact.” The theme “Give to Gain” captures a powerful truth: when organisations create opportunity for women, they gain fresh perspectives and operational excellence.