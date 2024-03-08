IWD: POWA Distributes Foods Items To Members, Deceased Families

As part of activities to mark International Women’s Day 2024, the Police through the Police Officers Wives Association (POWA) has distributed food items to the widows of deceased personnel who died in the line of duty and other vulnerable members in Borno State to bring succour faced as a result of the economic hardship and high cost of foodstuffs in the country.

Speaking at the occasion held at the Borno Command headquarters, Maiduguri on Friday, the Commissioner of Police, Yusufu Lawan said the POWA used the occasion of Internation Women’s Day to reach out to widows and families of the personnel in the command especially families of those who died in active service

“The CP said “It is also a day to remember the contributions of our wives to building the homes,” he disclosed. He commended the wife of the Inspector General of Police, Mrs Elizabeth Egbetokun for asking POWA to embark on the food distribution at this crucial period.”

Also, the chairperson of POWA in Borno, Hajiya Zara Ibrahim said that International Women’s Day is a global event celebrated on March 8 to promote equity for women, adding that if you invest in women help in accelerating growth in the society.

It is the only way to fight against every form of discrimination including economic discrimination. This is why we are distributing food items to our women today,” she said.

She said the day is also observed to promote the rights of women and the need for their voices to be heard.

Mrs Ibrahim said a total of 100 women and families benefitted from the food distributions which included the families of slain police personnel and other members of the families of police personnel.

Each beneficiary got bags of rice, gallons of cooking oil, Macaroni, Spaghetti and other assorted items