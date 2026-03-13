IWD: POWA Advocates Collective Actions Towards Building Safer Communities

As the world continues to celebrate womanhood and the remarkable contributions of women to nation-building, the Police Officers’ Wives Association (POWA), Akwa Ibom State Chapter, has feted spouses of police officers, female police personnel, and other women stakeholders while reflecting on the progress made so far in advancing women’s rights and security.

In her keynote address, the Chairperson, Hajia Zainab Baba Mohammed Azare, emphasised the importance of collective action in building safer homes and communities.

She highlighted the critical role police wives play as pillars of support for their husbands, who are frontline defenders of the peace in Akwa Ibom State and Nigeria at large.

A major highlight of the event was the distribution of essential relief materials to members of the association.

Hajia Zainab noted that the gesture was aimed at cushioning the economic challenges faced by families and demonstrating the association’s commitment to the welfare and well-being of its members.

Items distributed included foodstuffs, sanitary pads, clothing, and other household essentials.

“This distribution is a token of our love and solidarity. As we celebrate the strength and resilience of women globally, we must ensure that no member of our POWA family is left behind. Under my leadership, the welfare of our women and children remains a top priority,” the Chairperson stated.

The Commissioner of Police, Akwa Ibom State Command, CP Baba Mohammed Azare, commended the POWA Chairperson for her visionary leadership and commitment to uplifting the lives of police families.

He assured the association of the Command’s continuous support and acknowledged the invaluable role of women in supporting the operational efficiency of the Nigeria Police Force.

The Akwa Ibom State Police Command, through the POWA initiative, reaffirms its dedication to fostering a supportive environment for the families of its officers and strengthening community policing through gender-inclusive engagements.